Waco: Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon in the search for a missing Waco man.

Edward Bryant, 32, was last seen on Sunday.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown button up shirt and black jeans.

He lives in the 300 block of North 15th Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500.

