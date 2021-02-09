Waco: Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon in the search for a missing Waco man.
Edward Bryant, 32, was last seen on Sunday.
He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown button up shirt and black jeans.
He lives in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500.
