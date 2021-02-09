Advertisement

Waco: Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man

Edward Bryant, 32, was last seen on Sunday.
Edward Bryant, 32, was last seen on Sunday.(Waco Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon in the search for a missing Waco man.

Edward Bryant, 32, was last seen on Sunday.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown button up shirt and black jeans.

He lives in the 300 block of North 15th Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500.

