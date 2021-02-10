Area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise as case counts slow; more vaccine may be on the way

(KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas increased by 14 Tuesday, the number of new confirmed cases continued to ebb, and more doses of vaccine may be on the way as several retailers gear up to begin vaccinating customers.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday at more than 1,000 stores in 22 states including some stores in Texas, and CVS plans to begin offering vaccinations Friday at some stores in Texas including locations in Waco.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Central Texas increased Tuesday to 70,710, up from 70,668 Monday, as the Department of State Health Services continued to adjust the total in Coryell County, subtracting more than 190 cases from the county’s total.

State data Tuesday showed at least 1,263 area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 297 Bell County residents, 15 more than the local count of 282; 27 Bosque County residents; 64 Coryell County residents; 27 Falls County residents; 34 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 75 Hill County residents; 22 Lampasas County residents; 35 Leon County residents; 52 Limestone County residents; 405 McLennan County residents, 17 more than the local count of 388; 33 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 103 Navarro County residents; 30 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 301 to 39,001 Tuesday.

DSHS reported 10,653 additional confirmed cases of the virus, 10,378 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,177,572.

Of the total, 322,999 cases were active Tuesday, 2,125,302 patients have recovered, and at least 9,401 were hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 134 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 15% all hospitalizations and filling about 12% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

At least 82 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 15% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 12.5% of available beds.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Tuesday was 11.18% Tuesday, down from 11.27% on Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday at more than 1,000 stores in 22 states including some stores in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Initial supplies will be limited.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said.

“Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”

Once doses are available, customers may schedule appointments through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Friday at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state a day later than originally planned.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Friday at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list.

Texas was due to receive 402,000 first doses of COVID vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 358 providers in 135 counties including 85 hub providers, and at least 12,300 of the doses are earmarked for Central Texas most of them going to the six vaccine hub providers in the region.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map Tuesday however, showed only the Waco-McLennan County Health District with doses on hand for which appointments are required.

DSHS data showed the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites at the Bell County Expo Center and in Temple and Killeen, will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin will receive 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Also, Lone Star Circle of Care at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 409 South Hill in Meridian will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Family Practice Rural Health Clinic at 303 North Brown St. in Hamilton will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Hico Clinic at 104 Walnut in Hico will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 529 Lassater in Centerville will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Department at 209 South Houston Ave. in Cameron will receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 19 at 725 West Cameron Ave. in Rockdale will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; McMahan Pharmacy Services, Inc. at 1503 West Front St. in Goldthwaite will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 13 at 402 West 2nd in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Wilson drug at 118 West 4th St. in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Baylor Scott & White Healthcare at 2005 West Wallace in San Saba will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Texas Motor Speedway will serve as a vaccination mega-hub from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Appointments are required and may be made through the Denton County vaccination portal. More than 27,000 were vaccinated there last week.

And the state will likely partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open two vaccination “super sites” in Dallas and Houston, and more could be on the way, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.

Abbott says those vaccine locations would be open every day and operate for eight weeks, handling up to 6,000 shots per day.

The state is also ordering 330,925 doses intended for second doses for residents vaccinated earlier.

Residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of the Waco-McLennan County Health District’s vaccination hub in January are due a second dose this week. The health district says it’s contacting residents to make appointments for the second dose.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic was moved Monday from the main hospital to Abrams Gym and will open at 8 a.m. The hospital is offering the vaccination to military beneficiaries including frontline healthcare workers, deploying soldiers, essential workers and those 16 or older who are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus.

Ascension Providence Hospital on Saturday vaccinated Waco ISD staff members who are 65 or older or who have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus and on Thursday will vaccinate eligible Midway ISD personnel.

Almost 5.3 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 4.5 million doses have been shipped as of Tuesday.

About 2.6 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 842,870 have received the second dose for a total of about 3.4 million doses administered, state data showed Tuesday.

In Central Texas 65,211 initial doses have been administered and 18,284 second doses have been administered, according to state data Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Tuesday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 21,201 people have received a first dose and 8,744 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 20,012 people have received a first dose and 4,842 have received both.

The dashboard Tuesday showed the administration of 1,099 initial and 323 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 3,971 initial and 989 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,594 initial and 211 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 790 initial and 258 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,700 initial and 554 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 2,624 initial vaccinations and 662 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 1,172 initial and 270 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 666 initial and 287 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 1,128 initial and 364 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,737 initial and 706 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 468 initial and 184 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 4,923 initial and 890 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 948 initial and 260 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, 178 residents have received a first dose and only 20 have received the second.

Some residents of the county have been taking a long drive to a vaccination hub at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls, which was due to receive a delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Eligible residents do not have to be patients to receive the vaccine, but must set up a MyBSWHealthAccount.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, whose local death count has lagged behind the DSHS count, reported six additional deaths Tuesday, raising the virus’ toll to 282, according to local data.

Information about the age ranges and residence of the six who died wasn’t provided Tuesday.

The health district reported a total 19,768 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 99.

Of the total, 1,266 cases were active Tuesday and 1,266 patients have recovered.

State data showed 19,775 confirmed cases and 297 deaths.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 134 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 15% all hospitalizations and filling about 12% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Bell County, in partnership with the Hill Country Transit District, will offer bussing to the county’s vaccination sites in Temple, Killeen and at the Bell County Expo Center.

Information is available online or by calling (254)-933-3700.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed 17 active cases and a cumulative total of 299 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday reported five active cases, three involving students, and 33 positive tests for the virus since March, 24 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed more than 1,500 cases since March 16, 723 involving students and 782 involving staff, and 64 involving students and 43 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard Tuesday showed three cases involving students at Alice Douse Elementary; one case involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and five involving employees at Clear Creek Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at Clifton Park Elementary; four involving students and three involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; two involving employees at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving a student at Maude Moore Elementary; one involving a student at Maxdale Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolanville Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Peebles Elementary; one involving a student at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student at Timber Ridge Elementary; one involving a student at Trimmier Elementary; two involving students at Venable Village Elementary; four involving students and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; one involving a student at Rancier Middle School; 12 involving students and five involving employees at Smith Middle School; two involving students at Ellison High School; 16 involving students and three involving employees at Harker Heights High School; three involving students at Killeen High School; four involving students and two involving employees at Shoemaker High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Bonham Middle School, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Garcia Elementary, and one at Scott Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; four cases at Charter Oak Elementary; one at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; one at Pirtle Elementary; one at Southwest Elementary; six at Sparta Elementary; three at Belton Middle School; five at Lake Belton Middle School; one at South Belton Middle School; 12 at Belton High School: one at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported the death of another resident diagnosed with the virus, a 63-year-old man, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 388, according to local data.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 405 deaths, an increase of three.

The health district reported 117 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, 88 confirmed and 38 probable, raising the county’s total to 23,953.

Of the total, 824 cases were active Tuesday, 22,741 patients have recovered, and 85 were hospitalized, 18 on ventilators.

Forty nine of the 85 are McLennan County residents.

At least 82 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 15% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13% of available beds, below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 191active cases, 169 involving students, 11 involving staff, six involving faculty and five involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2,814 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 129 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 17 active cases Tuesday, 10 involving students, and 332 total cases in the past three weeks, 256 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed 257 students, 275 employees, and 11 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Lake Air Montessori, one at Provident Heights Elementary, one at West Avenue Elementary, one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at Waco High School, and one at the Wiley Opportunity Center.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases involving students and four involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; four involving students at Hewitt Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at South Bosque Elementary; two involving students at Woodway Elementary; two involving students at Woodgate Intermediate; two involving students at Midway Middle School; 19 involving students and five involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School, and one involving a student and two involving employees at Lorena Elementary.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at McGregor Elementary, one at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

_________________________________________________________________________

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

_________________________________________________________________________

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,623 confirmed cases Tuesday, according to state data, down 192 from Monday’s total of 6,815 as DSHS continues to adjust the total to account for backlogs.

The county also had 216 probable cases of the virus, according to state data.

Of the total, 5,999 patients have recovered.

The county’s death toll is 64, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 134 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 15% all hospitalizations and filling about 12% of available beds, according to state data, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed six cases involving students at Cove High School; four involving students at Cove Junior High; five involving students and one involving an employee at S. C. Lee Junior High; two involving students and one involving an employee at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed seven cases at Gatesville High School, three involving students; four at Gatesville Junior High, one involving a student; four cases at Gatesville Intermediate, three involving students, three at Gatesville Elementary, involving students, and three involving students at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where two inmates were isolated; four cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 21 inmates were restricted and four were isolated; six cases involving inmates and 35 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and six were medically isolated; 53 cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 302 inmates were restricted and 53 were isolated; 17 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 572 inmates were restricted and 19 were isolated, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 98 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,831 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 16, and 150 probable cases.

Of the total, 1,675 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported seven cases involving inmates and 10 involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 281 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated, and one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 25 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,964 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 11, and 516 probable cases.

Of the total, 1,821 patients have recovered and 52 residents have died, according to state data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,336 confirmed and 2,111 probable cases of the virus Tuesday according to state data.

Of the total, 4,851 patients have recovered.

State data showed 103 deaths, an increase of three.

Local data showed 104 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,253 confirmed and 272 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,207 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,158 confirmed and 675 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,390 patients have recovered and 34 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where three inmates were isolated.

Hamilton County had 676 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 611 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,530 confirmed cases Tuesday and 616 probable cases. At least 3,249 patients have recovered and four more residents have died, increasing the virus’ toll to 75, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,622 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 18, and 297 probable cases. At least 1,311 patients have recovered and 22 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,172 confirmed and 309 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,156 patients have recovered and 35 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,263 confirmed and 919 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Sixty three cases were active and 10 patients were hospitalized. State data showed 2,030 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Mills County had 545 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 435 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,550 confirmed cases Tuesday and 393 probable cases. At least 1,465 patients have recovered and 30 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 596 confirmed cases Tuesday and 231 probable cases. At least 578 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 31 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 181 inmates were restricted and 31 were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

