Baylor Faculty Senate votes to recognize LGBTQ+ group

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University’s Faculty Senate has voted to recognize Gamma Alpha Upsilon, Baylor’s LGBTQ+ student group, as an official student organization.

According to the Baylor Lariat the resolution passed with 26 votes in favor, 9 opposed and 4 members abstaining.

The final decision to officially recognize the organization will ultimately be left to the administration.

good news everyone! baylor faculty senate has voted in favor of chartering gamma, a HUGE step in the right direction to become officially recognized by the university. now it’s up to the administration. thank you everyone who has kept up with this push for change🏳️‍🌈#bubearsforall pic.twitter.com/0GQwIRqAZV — Gamma Alpha Upsilon (@baylor_gay) February 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.