Baylor Faculty Senate votes to recognize LGBTQ+ group

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University’s Faculty Senate has voted to recognize Gamma Alpha Upsilon, Baylor’s LGBTQ+ student group, as an official student organization.

According to the Baylor Lariat the resolution passed with 26 votes in favor, 9 opposed and 4 members abstaining.

The final decision to officially recognize the organization will ultimately be left to the administration.

