Car slams into local nail salon

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) – A nail salon was heavily damaged Wednesday in Whitney after a car crashed through the front of the building.

The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney Nails at 1002 East Jefferson St.

A woman left the salon, got into her car, and then, thinking she had shifted into reverse, accelerated.

The car was actually in drive and it lunged forward and into the building.

No one was hurt, but the building is too badly damaged to be occupied until repairs are made.

