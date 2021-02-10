Central Texas man charged with livestock theft

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - James Anthony “Tony” Manning, 36, remained in the Coryell County Jail Wednesday, where he’s held in lieu of $20,000 bond charged with two counts of livestock theft.

Manning, a day worker for a Coryell County rancher, turned himself in at the jail on Monday, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills said.

Manning twice delivered cattle to livestock markets at the rancher’s direction, Wills said.

“Each time, he consigned part of the cattle in his own name without the owner’s permission or knowledge,” he said.

Manning was convicted in September 2015 of theft of livestock in Coryell County and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

He was paroled in May 2017 and was discharged from parole supervision in September 2019.

