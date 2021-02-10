Advertisement

Crews begin to treat area bridges, overpasses in anticipation of wintry weather

Crews started pretreating area bridges and overpasses Wednesday in anticipation of wintry...
Crews started pretreating area bridges and overpasses Wednesday in anticipation of wintry weather. (File)(KBTX)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST
(KWTX) – Texas Department of Transportation crews began treating area bridges and overpasses Wednesday in Central Texas anticipation of wintry weather and on Saturday will apply pretreatment to all state highways throughout the Waco District.

Freezing precipitation is possible overnight and most likely west of Interstate 35.

TxDOT crews will report to work early Thursday morning to monitor road conditions.

Beginning Saturday night, crews will begin 24-hour operations.

Snow could fall from Sunday night into Monday as a powerful Arctic front pushes into the region.

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION

