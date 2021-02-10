Advertisement

Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills is offering help to a Louisiana woman who put Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive in her hair after she ran out of hairspray.

Tessica Brown arrived in California Wednesday. She hasn’t been able to get the polyurethane out of her follicles for a month.

Her social media posts about her predicament have become an internet sensation.

“Bad, bad, bad idea. Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move,” Brown said on Instagram. “I used this: Gorilla Glue spray.”

She’s tried everything to get it out, from baby oil to cooking oil to shampoo. Nothing has done the trick so far.

Brown went to the emergency room, too, but the acetone wipes they gave her burned her scalp.

Dr. Michael Obeng of MIKO Plastic Surgery believes he can help.

“When I found out this was a reality. You can only feel compassion and sympathy for Tessica,” he said. “Tomorrow the procedure will be to dissolve the polyurethane which is gorilla glue is made of.”

The procedure normally costs more than $12,000, but Obeng will do it for free.

He said he’s never dealt with something like this before, but his office has already done a simulation using the same Gorilla Glue that Brown used. They attached hair to a skeleton’s skull.

“We waited for about three hours and we used it and it was very successful,” Obeng said.

He’s not anticipating any hair loss for Brown, but says there may be some damage to her hair.

“We are going to look for signs for chemical burns and we have the solutions to stop burning if we identify them,” Obeng said. “This going to be done through anesthesia so she will not have any pain at all.

“I’m very hopeful that it will survive and she will have a full head of hair when all is said and done.”

Gorilla Glue reminds customers that its spray adhesive should never be used as a hair product.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest
Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies.
Central Texas man charged in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
possible freezing rain tonight and Thursday
Freezing rain possible as dangerous cold arrives in Central Texas
Dustin Lane West, 25, was arrested Friday by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child...
Central Texas man charged with promotion of child pornography
The thieves broke out windows to gain access to vehicles. (File)
Crooks target vehicles in local hotel parking lots; 60 break-ins reported

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video
Small businesses in Texas that stayed open during the pandemic and operated safely might soon...
Some small businesses worried about COVID-19 lawsuits, despite statewide protections expected
Amanda Haygood is planning the event.
Local woman plans Valentine’s Day event for single mothers
Free bus rides are available to Bell County’s three COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Free bus rides available to Bell County vaccination sites
In this combination photo, Charisma Carpenter, from left, attends the 6th annual Thirst Gala on...
Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims