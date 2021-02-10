Advertisement

Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected

Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom officers found dead in their home. (File)(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Cedar Park man and his wife whom officers found dead in their home.

Police identified the victims Wednesday as Donald Gardner, 79, and Liane Gardner, 75.

Officers found their bodies after responding to a home at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Zoa Drive.

“Based on our initial information, this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide and there is no public safety concern in regards to this incident,” police said in a press release Wednesday.

