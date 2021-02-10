FEMA to open 3 mass community vaccination sites in Texas

Advertisement

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open three mass community vaccination sites in Texas, officials announced Wednesday. (File)((Source: Live 5/File))
By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open mass community vaccination sites at AT&T Stadium and Fair Park in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of an effort with the state to support vaccination against COVID-19 in underserved areas.

The sites are expected to open on Feb. 24, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

Information about how to register for appointments will be released within the new few days.

“These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus,” Abbott said.

FEMA will operate the sites, each of which should be able to administer 10,000 vaccinations a day.

The three sites are all located near at least three major highways and are accessible through existing public transit routes.

