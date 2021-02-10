Freezing Rain Possible Tonight into Thursday Morning

Biggest take away for the next 24 hours: Drizzle turns to freezing rain tonight and through Thursday morning. The farther northwest you live, the higher odds. We could see accumulations on bridges/overpasses (first) and maybe even some on roadways that could impact travel. It all hinges on our temperatures and if the manage to fall below freezing...

possible freezing rain tonight and Thursday (KWTX)

A more significant push of Arctic air pushes in this weekend with some of the coldest we have been in at least a decade — and possibly the coldest weather since 1989. With the cold...we also have more chances for precipitation in the upcoming days. The days to watch specifically will be Saturday and Monday for the chance of wintry mix and maybe even snow for President’s Day.

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Thursday: We’re going to be keeping a very close eye on the temperatures overnight because we’re now expecting overnight lows to fall close to and even below freezing across parts of the area. Near- and sub-freezing temperatures will likely be accompanied by widely scattered to numerous showers and even rumbles of thunder. Freezing rain is possible (and even likely west of I-35) and that could cause ice to form on bridges, overpasses, surface streets, and even potentially on more frequently traveled roadways too. The potential for freezing rain through Thursday morning is in Bell, McLennan, Hill, Falls, western Limestone, Bosque, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, and Hamilton County. Although we’re expecting some freezing rain, if temperatures in your neighborhood stay at or above 33°, the overnight rain will just produce wet roadways. The potential for freezing rain starts roughly after 2 AM and should last through around mid-morning. After the mid-morning, temperatures should very slowly warm up into the mid-to-upper 30s for highs which may allow some melting of ice. Precipitation should end around or shortly after midnight.

Friday: Rain from Thursday should be over before sunrise but any standing water from Wednesday & Thursday’s rain could potentially ice over and create slippery sidewalks, bridges, overpasses, and streets. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around during the day Friday but some peeks of sunshine here and there should raise morning temperatures from the upper 20s and low 30s into the upper 30s and low 40s during the afternoon. North winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting to near 25 MPH, and wind chills should stay in the 20s and 30s all day.

Saturday: A small upper-level disturbance swings through Central Texas Saturday. The upper-level disturbance will cause a few things to happen. First off, the upper-level disturbance could maybe spark a bit of precipitation. It’s not likely that this disturbance will have enough moisture attached to it to produce very high precipitation chances, but wintry precipitation, a mix of rain/sleet/snow, could be possible. Precipitation chances are near 20% during the day and minor accumulations are possible depending on the type of precipitation that falls. The second thing the upper-level disturbance will do is kick the Arctic air pooling in the Central Plains southward into Texas. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s should only reach the mid 30s because of the arrival of the colder air. North winds will gust to near 25 MPH during the day and wind chills will likely stay in the upper teens and 20s. Just like with Friday, don’t expect more than a few peeks of sunshine.

Sunday: The Arctic air moving in behind Saturday’s disturbance will make for a cold-hearted Valentine’s Day. Even though the record low temperature of 10° set in 1905 should be safe, the record coldest afternoon high of 31° set in 1951 will be challenged. North winds will be increasing during the night and will remain strong all day long. Sustained winds Sunday will be between 15 and 20 MPH and may gust to 30 MPH at times. Sunday’s morning low temperature is expected to be in the upper teens and thanks to the strong north winds, morning wind chills will be in the single digits. In fact, some cities and towns west of I-35 could see wind chills potentially fall below zero. Both the morning temperature and wind chill temperatures Sunday are a bit uncertain right now. Some forecast models are consistently showing even colder temperature than what we have forecast so the number will be fine-tuned over the coming days. Unfortunately, skies will still stay mostly cloudy Sunday and that’ll help to keep afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills during the morning and afternoon will likely only be in the teens and shouldn’t climb above 20° all day. No precipitation is expected Sunday, however our next storm system swings through Sunday night and snow could potentially begin between 9 PM and midnight.

Monday: The bitter cold temperatures Monday are of course a major story, however we’re also growing more confident that Central Texas could see steady and accumulating snow Sunday night through around midday Monday. We’re still about a week away from the snow potential so the wintry weather potential isn’t a lock just yet, but since temperatures are expected to be below freezing and the arriving system should have enough moisture for precipitation, accumulating snow is possible. Although it’s a bit early for an accumulation forecast, forecast data is hinting at at least an inch of snow across parts of the area with potentially higher amounts. North winds are expected to be quite gusty during the day and that’ll keep wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day. With the snow, high temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s, however snow accumulating on the ground would act as a freezer and temperatures could drop even lower during the day. There’s a lot of questions marks still about Monday so know temperatures may be colder and snow could become more or less likely as time goes on!

Tuesday: The storm system that could bring us snow Sunday night and Monday should also bring us another push of Arctic air Monday night and Tuesday. With snow on the ground, it’ll help to keep temperatures low, potentially among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas. As of now, winds are expected to calm some Monday night and Tuesday morning so wind chills won’t be quite as bad as Sunday and Monday, but with some partial clearing of our skies and snow potentially on the ground, morning temperatures may range from about 7° to 12°. Our forecast could potentially even be too warm and we could get close to all time record cold temperatures Tuesday morning. Despite the dangerous chill Tuesday morning, some sunshine should allow temperatures to warm back up close to freezing by the afternoon.

Next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: Arctic air is expected to loosen the hold on Central Texas and we should slowly warm back up. Morning temperatures Wednesday should still be close to the low-to-mid 20°, but the winds will be much lower and wind chills will only be in the teens in the morning. With the return of a bit of sunshine, highs Wednesday should reach the low-to-mid 40s. We’re still going to be back in the mid-to-upper 20s for morning temperatures Thursday and Friday, however partly cloudy skies and easterly winds should warm highs into the mid40s Thursday before low 50s come back Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.