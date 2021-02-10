Grants available to small entertainment venues shuttered by COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday that he would continue his fight to help keep the live music industry in Texas afloat.

He held a teleconference from Austin to talk about the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant.

It gives small entertainment venues, like dance halls and museums funds to pay wait staff, bartenders and waitresses and even musicians themselves as they wait to reopen.

Senator Cornyn said the program garnered big bipartisan support as it cleared both houses of Congress.

“Live music is something we all enjoy regardless of our politics,” Cornyn said. “And we all recognize the need to keep our small businesses in our communities.”

There are some requirements to be able to qualify for the grant.

Information about those and other relief packages available for business owners is available on Cornyn’s Senate web page.

