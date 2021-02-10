Killeen: School board extends superintendent’s contract

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen School Board has voted to extend the contract of Superintendent John Craft by one year and approved an extension of COVID-19 leave for employees and the district’s 2021-2022 calendar.

The board voted Tuesday evening to extend Craft’s contract through June 2025 at the same pay rate, $310,000 a year.

He was named superintendent in 2014.

“Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19 this past year, Dr. Craft has continued to navigate rough waters with a standard that all superintendent should pay attention to across the state and nation,” School Board President JoAnn Purser said.

The board also voted to extend eligibility options for COVID-19 leave, which will allow employees to use the leave if their children’s school or daycare closes because of COVID-19 and doesn’t offer a virtual attendance option.

The board last month extended paid sick leave for employees who contract COVID-19.

And the board approved the 2021-2022 academic calendar, under which students will return to school on Aug. 16 after summer break.

The Christmas holiday starts on Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 4.

Spring break is scheduled from March 14 to March 18, 2022 and the last day of the school year will be May 26, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.