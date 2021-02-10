Advertisement

Local firefighters brave falling temperatures to battle house fire

Killeen firefighters braved falling temperatures late Wednesday afternoon to battle a house fire.
Killeen firefighters braved falling temperatures late Wednesday afternoon to battle a house fire.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen firefighters braved falling temperatures late Wednesday afternoon to battle a house fire.

The fire, which appears to have involved the garage of the home and a car, broke out at around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Lone Shadow and Modoc drives in Killeen, near Union Grove Middle School.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest
Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies.
Central Texas man charged in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
possible freezing rain tonight and Thursday
Freezing rain possible as dangerous cold arrives in Central Texas
Dustin Lane West, 25, was arrested Friday by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child...
Central Texas man charged with promotion of child pornography
The thieves broke out windows to gain access to vehicles. (File)
Crooks target vehicles in local hotel parking lots; 60 break-ins reported

Latest News

Caritas of Waco is looking for volunteers to help with daily drive-thru food distribution.
Caritas of Waco looking for volunteers
possible freezing rain tonight and Thursday
Freezing rain possible as dangerous cold arrives in Central Texas
The cattle were delivered to livestock markets, but not all were consigned in the owner's name,...
Central Texas man charged with livestock theft
The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney Nails.
Car slams into local nail salon