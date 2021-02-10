Local firefighters brave falling temperatures to battle house fire
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen firefighters braved falling temperatures late Wednesday afternoon to battle a house fire.
The fire, which appears to have involved the garage of the home and a car, broke out at around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Lone Shadow and Modoc drives in Killeen, near Union Grove Middle School.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
