Local firefighters brave falling temperatures to battle house fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen firefighters braved falling temperatures late Wednesday afternoon to battle a house fire.

The fire, which appears to have involved the garage of the home and a car, broke out at around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Lone Shadow and Modoc drives in Killeen, near Union Grove Middle School.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

