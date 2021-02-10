Local hospital’s first black president proud to ‘serve all’ through pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In his first month on the job, Charles Williams, the new President of Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Medical Center, is stressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations to minorities.

“As a healthcare leader, I have to stand up as a minority and be seen,” Williams told KWTX. “Trust the science, and please move forward and get the vaccination when your time comes up.”

Williams is the hospital’s first black president, and likely the first in all of Waco.

“I really don’t think about it as the first--I think of it as the current, because for me, what’s important is I am here to serve all,” said Williams.

Starting a new job during a pandemic can’t be easy, especially in healthcare, however, he says it’s already been rewarding since he started in January.

“I started out as a clinician and I did not want to be an administrator, but to be offered a role in the president’s seat and have an impact on every patient that walks through those doors and on this great community, to me, I am so thankful,” said Williams.

Known for his emphasis on safety, Williams says it’s all about the patients.

“Everything that we do will be based on patients,” said Williams.

However, some patients may need more of a push than others when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

He wants to be a role model to others to get the shot, especially minority communities.

Williams took over for Glenn Robinson who retired in July after 12 years.

His last job was the president and chief executive officer of Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun Counties in South Carolina, however, Williams’ contract wasn’t renewed.

He says he’s happy to be back in the Lone Star State.

“I’m a Texan, and no matter where you move in this world, no matter how pretty is, there’s nothing like home,” said Williams.

Williams is currently in the market for a new home before his family--his wife, son, and daughter--comes to join him in Waco in June.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.