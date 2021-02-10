Advertisement

Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Explosives are missing from a Marine Corps base in the Southern California desert, the military confirmed Tuesday.

Jeff Houston of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said an investigation has opened into the disappearance of explosives from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Houston said he could not provide any details because of the probe.

Houston declined to specify what kind of explosives are missing or say when they are believed to have disappeared. Officials at the base also declined to comment. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and area law enforcement were notified that explosives were missing from the base but their assistance was not requested, spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

Thousands of Marines from different units have been participating in a combat training exercise there since Jan. 15. The training is scheduled to end Feb. 18.

Twentynine Palms in the San Bernardino County desert is the largest United States Marine Corps base.

