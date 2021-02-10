PTA makes sure teachers in one local school are appreciated

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local Parent Teacher Association is making sure its teacher’s feel even more appreciated than in year’s past as the COVID-19 epidemic stretches into its third school semester.

The PTA at Woodway Elementary in the Midway ISD planned an additional and surprise Teacher Appreciation Week this week, in addition to the annual one celebrated every May.

“We just really thought it was important this year, with all the craziness going on, to really let our teachers know how much we appreciate them and just love them and are so thankful for them,” said PTA member Genny Davis, who chaired the Teacher Appreciation Committee.

The PTA started the week by asking students to wear their teacher’s favorite color to school Monday.

Tuesday, Davis joined a large group of PTA volunteers who met at the school early to gather roses and pass them out to all teachers and staff including cafeteria workers and custodians.

“The PTA provided vases for all our teachers and staff members and the kids are all supposed to bring a flower, or we partnered with Wolfe Florist who were awesome in helping us get flowers for all our teachers and we’re going to put them in vases and deliver them to teachers and staff members’ rooms to brighten their day,” Davis said.

Woodway Principal Angela Kirkpatrick said the teachers and staff felt the love as the deliveries were made door to door and office space to cafeteria.

“It has, as we all know, been a really challenging year, and our PTA has been extraordinary,” Kirkpatrick said. “They determined that we would do an appreciation week during this week in February as well as the one in May. Our PTA is the best in the world.”

Wednesday, the students will hand deliver drawings of words of encouragement to the teachers and staff, writing about what makes them special.

Thursday, they’ll receive gifts from their classroom wish list and the week will culminate with teacher’s enjoying their favorite candy bar or snack.

Kirkpatrick said the extra week of appreciation is extra appreciated by the recipients now more than ever before.

“We love our teachers. We love our PTA. We love our students. We love our families,” Kirkpatrick said. “Thank you for thinking about us during this challenging time and thank you for being Woodway together.”

