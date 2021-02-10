Advertisement

Report: Fulton County, Georgia opens criminal investigation of Trump phone call

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Fulton County District Attorney is launching a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

The Fulton County district attorney has sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to preserve documents relating Trump’s Jan. 2 call to him in which the then-president said he wanted to “find” enough votes in the state to overturn his loss, WSB reported.

This comes a day after Georgia’s secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into the same phone call.

Trump is also facing a second impeachment trial on a separate matter - his alleged role in instigating a deadly riot on Capitol Hill Jan. 6.

