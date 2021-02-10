Soldier named in Fort Hood alert after violent domestic incident arrested

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – A soldier for whom Fort Hood issued an alert Tuesday afternoon following a domestic violence incident was arrested early Wednesday.

First Sgt. Jose Sanchez, 34, was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway on a warrant charging assault with bodily injury following a joint investigation by Killeen police and Fort Hood officials.

The charge stems from an incident that happened on Monday.

Further details weren’t provided.

