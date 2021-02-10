Advertisement

Soldier named in Fort Hood alert after violent domestic incident arrested

A soldier for whom Fort Hood issued an alert after a domestic violence incidence was in custody...
A soldier for whom Fort Hood issued an alert after a domestic violence incidence was in custody Wednesday.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – A soldier for whom Fort Hood issued an alert Tuesday afternoon following a domestic violence incident was arrested early Wednesday.

First Sgt. Jose Sanchez, 34, was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway on a warrant charging assault with bodily injury following a joint investigation by Killeen police and Fort Hood officials.

The charge stems from an incident that happened on Monday.

Further details weren’t provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest
Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies.
Central Texas man charged in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
Dustin Lane West, 25, was arrested Friday by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child...
Central Texas man charged with promotion of child pornography
Terri Rohrer (center) is hoping a serious crash Saturday night involving a prominent Waco woman...
Petition for traffic signal at ‘dangerous’ intersection gains steam after former beauty queen seriously injured
The thieves broke out windows to gain access to vehicles. (File)
Crooks target vehicles in local hotel parking lots; 60 break-ins reported

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Caritas of Waco is looking for volunteers to help with the drive-thru pantry.
Waco: Local pantry looking for volunteers
The 78-year-old great-grandmother tried driving away from the shootout, but she passed out and...
Great-grandmother fleeing gas station shootout crashes into Houston house
Baylor’s Faculty Senate votes to recognize LGBTQ+ group as an official student organization.
Baylor Faculty Senate votes to recognize LGBTQ+ group