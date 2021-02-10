SpaceX wins bid to launch key components of NASA’s orbiting Moon outpost

(KWTX) - SpaceX, which operates a rocket test facility in McGregor, west of Waco, has been selected to provide launch services for the two foundational elements of the Gateway, NASA’s first long-term orbiting Moon outpost.

The Power and Propulsion Element--a solar electric propulsion spacecraft--and the Habitation and Logistics Outpost or HALO--the pressurized living quarters where astronauts who visit the Gateway will work--are scheduled to be launched together atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket no earlier than May 2024, NASA said.

The Gateway, about a sixth the size of the International Space Station, will function as an orbiting way station and a rendezvous point for Artemis astronauts traveling to lunar orbit on their way to the Moon.

