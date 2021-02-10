Advertisement

SpaceX wins bid to launch key components of NASA’s orbiting Moon outpost

The Gateway will function as an orbiting way station and a rendezvous point for Artemis...
The Gateway will function as an orbiting way station and a rendezvous point for Artemis astronauts traveling to lunar orbit on their way to the Moon.(NASA)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - SpaceX, which operates a rocket test facility in McGregor, west of Waco, has been selected to provide launch services for the two foundational elements of the Gateway, NASA’s first long-term orbiting Moon outpost.

The Power and Propulsion Element--a solar electric propulsion spacecraft--and the Habitation and Logistics Outpost or HALO--the pressurized living quarters where astronauts who visit the Gateway will work--are scheduled to be launched together atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket no earlier than May 2024, NASA said.

The Gateway, about a sixth the size of the International Space Station, will function as an orbiting way station and a rendezvous point for Artemis astronauts traveling to lunar orbit on their way to the Moon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest
A former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek, was reportedly rendering aid in a crash when she was hit by a...
Vigil set for former Central Texas beauty queen severely injured while helping at accident scene
Casey Reeves, assistant coach of Sunnyvale High School’s girls varsity basketball team, has...
Beloved Texas high school coach fighting for life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Terri Rohrer (center) is hoping a serious crash Saturday night involving a prominent Waco woman...
Petition for traffic signal at ‘dangerous’ intersection gains steam after former beauty queen seriously injured
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies.
Central Texas man charged in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
Volunteer Kathy Jones says she’s helping out because of what she saw COVID-19 do to patients...
Local vaccine site volunteers eligible for doses themselves
Texas lawmakers are joining parents in just saying “no” to mandatory, in-person STAAR tests...
Texas lawmakers join parents in just saying ‘no’ to mandatory STAAR tests this year
PTA volunteers gathered roses and passed them out to all teachers and staff including cafeteria...
PTA makes sure teachers in one local school are appreciated