Texas prison correctional officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Godfrey Zuze, 48, died after contracting COVID-19 in his native Zambia.
Godfrey Zuze, 48, died after contracting COVID-19 in his native Zambia.(TDCJ photo)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Godfrey Zuze, 48, has died after contracting COVID-19 in his native Zambia after returning home following the death of a family member, the agency said.

Zuze, who worked for the TDCJ for 19 months, was assigned to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville.

He flew home on Jan. 10 and fell ill while in Zambia.

He tested positive for the virus on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 8.

“This pandemic ignores all borders and barriers,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

“Officer Zuze travelled abroad to support his family. His passing leaves a significant void at the Estelle Unit and with all who knew him.”

Thirty eight TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

