Waco: Local pantry looking for volunteers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Caritas of Waco was helping get food on people’s tables long before the pandemic started. Since COVID-19 started spreading, Caritas has been working hard to keep up, and it’s looking for some extra help.

Andrew Bryngelson, volunteer coordinator for Caritas of Waco, said volunteers are an important part of how the pantry serves the community.

During the pandemic, Caritas has been running a drive-thru food pantry. Bryngelson said volunteers are needed to help deliver food to cars and to help sort and pack loose food items.

Bryngelson said those tasks take time, so volunteers help the process run smoothly, especially since Caritas staff is sometimes limited.

“Volunteers are important to our process,” Bryngelson said. “I think we’re able to serve clients more efficiently and more quickly, and maybe even in some cases, serve more of them.”

Bryngelson said Caritas serves thousands of people every month, and those numbers have gone up since the pandemic started, and they’ve stayed high. If there are more volunteers, Bryngelson said they may be able to help more people in need during a tough time.

“They put all their money toward housing and bills and then you know, the last thing on their mind is food,” Bryngelson said. “It’s a basic necessity, so I think it’s hopefully a big impact to them.”

Bryngelson added there are procedures in place to help protect people from COVID-19. Volunteers are temperature checked and asked about their close contact and possible symptoms.

If you’d like to volunteer, Bryngelson said you can email him at abryngelson@caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593 ext. 203 to schedule a time to help.

