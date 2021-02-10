Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores

(KWTX) – Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday as part of its U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at six of its stores in Central Texas.

The vaccine will be available at Walmart stores at 2720 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 3801 West State Highway 31 in Corsicana; 2805 South State Highway 36 in Gatesville; 600 South State Highway 6 in Marlin; 1406 East Milam Street in Mexia and 709 U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale.

Vaccinations will also be available at dozens of other Walmart stores around the state.

Appointments are required.

The stores in Central Texas and around the state are among more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in 22 states that will receive federal vaccine allocations this week, particularly in locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”

