Local animal rescue groups drop straw bales to get outdoor pets through freeze

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Anticipated freezing temperatures are motivating rescue groups to join forces to make sure outdoor dogs in Central Texas are protected from the elements.

“It makes me worried about the dogs that are out here on chains, they have shelter but it’s cold in their dog houses, and they need warmth,” said Michelle Ann with Cribs 4 Canines (C4C), a local animal rescue group that provides free dog houses and materials to owners.

Thanks to a donation from New York Bully Crew, C4C was able to help make 115 dogs in Falls County warmer Wednesday night by providing free bales of straw.

“We chose Marlin because they need the most help, a lot of people can’t drive, they have no transportation, so we did a lot of drops today,” said Michelle Ann. “NYBC actually helps a lot of dogs in marlin, so we came together with them and they actually provided the straw.”

The rescuers braced the frigid temperatures Wednesday evening to deliver bales to people’s homes in Marlin and later enlisted the help of Falls County Sheriff’s deputies to load bags of straw into people’s vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

“It’s only an hour or two for us to be cold to save a dog from being cold all night,” said Michelle Ann.

Lott resident Claudie Shelton has 24 dogs, 14 of them that are in kennels.

“I have seven or eight that usually come into my trailer with me, but I can’t take them all in,” said Shelton. “I’m afraid I may lose some.”

Shelton came to pickup several bales of hay to help keep her kenneled dogs protected.

“I’m trying to get ready for this cold spell, they all have dog houses and I have to have something to put in them and around them, so this is a blessing,” said Shelton. a“I worked in Dallas for years and there were people up there who thought that it made pit bulls real tough to stay out in the weather and they lost bunch of them.”

Instead of shaming pet owners who keep their dogs outside, rescuers were praising those who came to take the ‘hay help’, especially in a city with no current animal control or shelter.

“That’s what our mission is: to gently educate and give back to the communities that can’t afford it,” said Michelle Ann. “We had a huge response from marlin and I’ve got to give back to Marlin.”

The response was so overwhelming, C4C is doing a second straw drop in Marlin Thursday night, hoping to help at least 80 more dogs there.

“We don’t look for anything back, we know there’s a demand for dog houses, straw, anything to keep them warm, and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Michelle Ann.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.