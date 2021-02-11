Baylor announces 2021 football schedule; 7 games will be played at home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor announced its 2021 football schedule Thursday, which includes seven home games for only the second time since the Bears began playing at McLane Stadium.

The Bears’ season opens on Sept. 4 against San Marcos at Texas State.

Home play begins on Sept. 11 against Texas Southern.

2021 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 at Texas State

Sept. 11 Texas Southern

Sept. 18 at Kansas*

Sept. 25 Iowa State*

Oct. 2 at Oklahoma State*

Oct. 9 West Virginia*

Oct. 16 BYU

Oct. 23 OPEN

Oct. 30 Texas*

Nov. 6 at TCU*

Nov. 13 Oklahoma*

Nov. 20 at Kansas State*

Nov. 27 Texas Tech*

Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship

