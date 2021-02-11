Baylor announces 2021 football schedule; 7 games will be played at home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor announced its 2021 football schedule Thursday, which includes seven home games for only the second time since the Bears began playing at McLane Stadium.
The Bears’ season opens on Sept. 4 against San Marcos at Texas State.
Home play begins on Sept. 11 against Texas Southern.
2021 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 at Texas State
Sept. 11 Texas Southern
Sept. 18 at Kansas*
Sept. 25 Iowa State*
Oct. 2 at Oklahoma State*
Oct. 9 West Virginia*
Oct. 16 BYU
Oct. 23 OPEN
Oct. 30 Texas*
Nov. 6 at TCU*
Nov. 13 Oklahoma*
Nov. 20 at Kansas State*
Nov. 27 Texas Tech*
Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship
