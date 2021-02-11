Bell County: Cities open warming stations

(KWTX) - Warming stations opened Wednesday night in Temple and Killeen as temperatures dropped across Central Texas.

Impact Church and the Salvation Army will offer places for the homeless to sleep, shower and do laundry.

“We have friends and people in our church family who we know are sleeping outside. When the temperature drops we know that that can be uncomfortable and during weeks like this it can be very dangerous to them,” Roy Rhodes, pastor at Impact Church said.

The Temple Homeless Taskforce is asking for help with volunteers and supplies ahead of several days of cold temperatures.

“This is a community problem, a community issue. We as a community need to come together to support impact church and salvation army,” volunteer, Sue Hamby said.

Normally the facilities open overnight and close by 8 a.m.

On cold days the homeless usually stay at the Temple Library until the warming stations open.

With the library closed due to the pandemic, Impact Church will remain open throughout the day.

“We don’t know how many will be here but we want them to be prepared,” Hamby said.

She’s calling on area churches to help with volunteers, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, coats, gloves and assisting with meals.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can reach out to Deni Howard 254-458-2091 (Impact Church) or Ebony Freeman (254-379-5615) (Salvation Army).

