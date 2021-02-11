Central Texas COVID-19 death toll nears 1,300; more than 71,000 cases confirmed

(KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas increased by 17 to at least 1,280 Wednesday and although the daily number of newly confirmed cases of the virus is falling, the total number of cases confirmed in the region has increased to at least 71,020.

Fewer patients are hospitalized in the two state Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas and in the TSA that includes Bell County, the hospitalization rate has dropped sufficiently to end capacity reductions, bar closings and bans on elective surgeries.

Meanwhile vaccination centers at the Bell Expo Center in Belton and the Sammons Community Center in Temple will be closed Thursday because of the threat of wintry weather. Thursday appointments at the Expo Center were moved to the same time on Feb. 19. Appointments at the Sammons Community Center were moved to the same time on Feb. 17.

The vaccination site at the Killeen Community Center is scheduled to be open. Updates will be provided on the Bell County website and Facebook page .

“We made this decision out of an abundance of caution,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “Giving the potential for freezing rain and low temperatures, we wanted to ensure the safety of everyone coming to be vaccinated, as well as that of our staff and volunteers.”

Waco’s vaccination clinic at the Waco Convention Center will be open as scheduled, officials said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

State data Wednesday showed at least 1,280 area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 301 Bell County residents, 11 more than the local count of 282; 28 Bosque County residents; 65 Coryell County residents; 27 Falls County residents; 36 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 77 Hill County residents; 22 Lampasas County residents; 35 Leon County residents; 53 Limestone County residents; 406 McLennan County residents, 17 more than the local count of 389; 35 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 105 Navarro County residents; 31 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 385 to 39,386 Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Public Health Services reported an additional 10,278 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, 9,936 of them new.

Of the total, 291,240 cases were active Wednesday, 1,268,762 patients have recovered, and 9,165 were hospitalized, down about 235 from Tuesday’s total.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes not only Bell, but also Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 126 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 14% all hospitalizations and filling about 10.5% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

At least 85 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 18% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13% of available beds.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Wednesday was 11.75%, up slightly from 11.18% on Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday as part of its U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at six of its stores in Central Texas.

The vaccine will be available at Walmart stores at 2720 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 3801 West State Highway 31 in Corsicana; 2805 South State Highway 36 in Gatesville; 600 South State Highway 6 in Marlin; 1406 East Milam Street in Mexia and 709 U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale. Vaccinations will also be available at dozens of other Walmart stores around the state. Appointments are required.

The stores in Central Texas and around the state are among more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in 22 states that will receive federal vaccine allocations this week, particularly in locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open mass community vaccination sites at AT&T Stadium and Fair Park in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of an effort with the state to support vaccination against COVID-19 in underserved areas. The sites are expected to open on Feb. 24, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday. Information about how to register for appointments will be released within the new few days. FEMA will operate the sites, each of which should be able to administer 10,000 vaccinations a day. The three sites are all located near at least three major highways and are accessible through existing public transit routes.

CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Friday at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state a day later than originally planned.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Friday at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list.

Texas was due to receive 402,000 first doses of COVID vaccine from the federal government this week, which will be shipped directly to 358 providers in 135 counties including 85 hub providers, and at least 12,300 of the doses are earmarked for Central Texas most of them going to the six vaccine hub providers in the region.

DSHS data showed the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites at the Bell County Expo Center and in Temple and Killeen, will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin will receive 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Also, Lone Star Circle of Care at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 409 South Hill in Meridian will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Family Practice Rural Health Clinic at 303 North Brown St. in Hamilton will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Hico Clinic at 104 Walnut in Hico will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the DSHS clinic at 529 Lassater in Centerville will receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Department at 209 South Houston Ave. in Cameron will receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 19 at 725 West Cameron Ave. in Rockdale will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; McMahan Pharmacy Services, Inc. at 1503 West Front St. in Goldthwaite will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 13 at 402 West 2nd in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Wilson drug at 118 West 4th St. in Hearne will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Baylor Scott & White Healthcare at 2005 West Wallace in San Saba will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of the Waco-McLennan County Health District’s vaccination hub in January are due a second dose this week. The health district says it’s contacting residents to make appointments for the second dose.

Ascension Providence Hospital will vaccinate eligible Midway ISD personnel on Thursday.

Texas Motor Speedway will serve as a vaccination mega-hub from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Appointments are required and may be made through the Denton County vaccination portal. More than 27,000 were vaccinated there last week.

Almost 5.3 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 4.5 million doses have been shipped as of Wednesday.

About 2.63 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 892,736 have received the second dose for a total of about 3.4 million doses administered, state data showed Wednesday.

In Central Texas 66,149 initial doses, an increase of 1,208 since Tuesday and 20,835 second doses, an increase of 2,521 since Tuesday, have been administered, according to state data Wednesday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, reported eight additional deaths Wednesday, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 290, according to local data.

Demographic data about the eight who died weren’t released.

State data showed 301 deaths, an increase of four.

The health district also reported 19,881 total cases Wednesday, an increase of 113.

Of the total 1,265 cases were active and 18,616 patients have recovered.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 126 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 14% all hospitalizations and filling about 10.5% of available beds, low enough to end capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

“It is very encouraging to see our COVID-19 hospitalization rates have dropped,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Wednesday.

“I know there are many Bell County businesses that are eager to re-open to higher occupancy levels.”

“I want to continue to urge the people of Bell County to continue practicing social-distancing, mask wearing, and good personal hygiene,” said.

“These measures have, no doubt, contributed to this reduction in hospitalizations, and they can help keep us from returning to those high numbers again.”

Bell County, in partnership with the Hill Country Transit District, is offering bussing to the county’s vaccination sites in Temple, Killeen and at the Bell County Expo Center.

Information is available online or by calling (254)-933-3700.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed 17 active cases and a cumulative total of 299 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday reported five active cases, three involving students, and 33 positive tests for the virus since March, 24 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 56 confirmed case involving students and 34 involving staff in the past seven days and 1,525 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 739 involving students and 786 involving staff. Twelve cases were reported Wednesday at Smith Middle School, nine involving students and 21 cases were reported at Harker Heights High School, 18 involving students.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed eight active cases across five campuses.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed more than 40 active cases across eight campuses and non-campus facilities including 12 at Belton High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Wednesday reported the death of a 73-year-old woman diagnosed with the virus, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 389, according to local data.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 406 deaths, an increase of one.

The remains of 16 of the residents who died after contracting the virus were stored Wednesday in a refrigerate morgue trailer, officials said.

The health district reported 159 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, 107 confirmed and 52 probable, raising the county’s total to 24,112.

Of the total, 641 cases were active Wednesday, 23,082 patients have recovered, and 71 were hospitalized, 18 of them on ventilators.

Thirty five of the 71 are McLennan County residents.

At least 85 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 18% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13% of available beds, below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Nine outbreaks have been identified in elder care facilities, 21 active cases have been confirmed in the McLennan County Jail, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said Wednesday.

Griggs urged residents to get tested if they think they’ve been exposed to the virus or if they even minor symptoms.

He also urged residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene.

“This is a team sport,” he said.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

Outdoor testing sites in the county will be closed in anticipation of freezing weather over the next five or six days, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

The vaccine clinic at the Waco Convention Center will operate as scheduled, he said.

More than 30,000 residents are on the health district’s waiting list for vaccine, but the health district is still receiving weekly allotments of 1,500 initial doses.

The city’s call center is receiving an average of 700 calls for information a day.

Staffing has been doubled.

A local task force is working on increasing the health district’s allocation, he said.

Waco Transit is offering free transportation for those with vaccination appointments.

Rides must be scheduled 24 hours in advance by calling (254) 750-1620.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 228 active cases, 177 involving students, 17 involving staff, seven involving faculty and seven involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2,860 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 112 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 17 active cases Wednesday, 11 involving students, and 334 total cases in the past three weeks, 257 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed eight active cases across eight campuses and a total of 257 cases involving students, 276 involving staff, and 13 classified as “other,” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 51 total cases across six campuses and non-campus facilities including seven at Castleman Creek Elementary, three involving students, and 29 at Midway High School, 23 involving students.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday three cases at Lorena Elementary School, one involving a student.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed one case at McGregor Elementary, one at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,481 confirmed cases Wednesday, revised downward from 6,623 on Tuesday as DSHS continues to adjust the total to account for recently discovered backlog of unreported cases.

The county also had 216 probable cases of the virus, according to state data.

Of the total, 6,027 patients have recovered.

The county’s death toll is 65, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 126 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 14% all hospitalizations and filling about 10.5% of available beds, according to state data, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed six cases involving students at Cove High School; four involving students at Cove Junior High; five involving students and one involving an employee at S. C. Lee Junior High; two involving students and one involving an employee at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed seven cases at Gatesville High School, three involving students; four at Gatesville Junior High, one involving a student; four cases at Gatesville Intermediate, three involving students, three at Gatesville Elementary, involving students, and three involving students at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 40 inmates were restricted and two inmates were isolated; four cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 21 inmates were restricted and four were isolated; six cases involving inmates and 24 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and six were medically isolated; 53 cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 302 inmates were restricted and 53 were isolated; 18 cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 575 inmates were restricted and 20 were isolated, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 66 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,833 confirmed cases Wednesday and 150 probable cases.

Of the total, 1,676 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported seven cases involving inmates and 10 involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 281 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated, and two cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 24 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,971 confirmed and 526 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 1,825 patients have recovered and 53 residents have died, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,345 confirmed and 2,130 probable cases of the virus Wednesdasy according to state data.

Of the total, 4,982 patients have recovered.

State data showed 105 deaths, an increase of two.

Local data showed 109 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,259 confirmed and 277 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,213 patients have recovered and 28 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,159 confirmed and 680 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,391 patients have recovered and 36 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 74 inmates were restricted and three inmates were isolated.

Hamilton County had 677 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 611 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,548 confirmed cases Wednesday and 625 probable cases. At least 3,259 patients have recovered and two more residents have died, increasing the virus’ toll to 77, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,630 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of eight, and 305 probable cases. At least 1,326 patients have recovered and 22 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,173 confirmed and 310 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,159 patients have recovered and 35 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,265 confirmed and 943 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Fifty nine cases were active and seven patients were hospitalized. State data showed 2,037 recoveries and 35 deaths.

Mills County had 547 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 435 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,554 confirmed cases Wednesday and 393 probable cases. At least 1,465 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 592 confirmed cases Wednesday and 231 probable cases. At least 592 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported 30 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 182 inmates were restricted and 30 were medically isolated.

