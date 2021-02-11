Advertisement

CVS opens vaccination appointment window, slots quickly booked at local stores

CVS opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment window Thursday in Central Texas and around the...
CVS opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment window Thursday in Central Texas and around the state and slots were quickly booked. (File)(CVS Health)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - CVS opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment window Thursday in Central Texas and around the state and slots were quickly booked.

Select CVS stores in Waco and Temple are among those offering the vaccine to eligible residents.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered starting Friday at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores not only in Waco and Temple, but also in Abilene, Alvarado, Amarillo, Athens, Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, Bryan, Canyon Lake, Cleveland, Crowley, Cypress, Denison, El Paso, Elgin, Forney, Georgetown, Gladewater, Granbury, Greenville, Katy, Lake Worth, Lakeway, Laredo, Lubbock, Lufkin, Marshall, Midland, Mesquite Midland, Odessa, Orange, Paris, Pearland, Pharr, Plano, Red Oak, Richardson, Richmond, Roanoke, Robstown, Rockwall, San Angelo, Schertz, Texarkana, The Woodlands, Weatherford and Wichita Falls.

Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday as part of its U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at six of its stores in Central Texas.

The vaccine will be available at Walmart stores at 2720 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 3801 West State Highway 31 in Corsicana; 2805 South State Highway 36 in Gatesville; 600 South State Highway 6 in Marlin; 1406 East Milam Street in Mexia and 709 U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale. Vaccinations will also be available at dozens of other Walmart stores around the state. Appointments are required.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Central Texas through 6 PM today. Icy roads...
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom...
Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores
Hazel Thompson.
Texas school district mourns after death of young girl in traffic crash

Latest News

Free bus rides are available to Bell County’s three COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Free bus rides available to Bell County vaccination sites
The COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas was nearing 1,300 Wednesday and although the daily...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll nears 1,300; more than 71,000 cases confirmed
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores