CVS opens vaccination appointment window, slots quickly booked at local stores

(KWTX) - CVS opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment window Thursday in Central Texas and around the state and slots were quickly booked.

Select CVS stores in Waco and Temple are among those offering the vaccine to eligible residents.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered starting Friday at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores not only in Waco and Temple, but also in Abilene, Alvarado, Amarillo, Athens, Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, Bryan, Canyon Lake, Cleveland, Crowley, Cypress, Denison, El Paso, Elgin, Forney, Georgetown, Gladewater, Granbury, Greenville, Katy, Lake Worth, Lakeway, Laredo, Lubbock, Lufkin, Marshall, Midland, Mesquite Midland, Odessa, Orange, Paris, Pearland, Pharr, Plano, Red Oak, Richardson, Richmond, Roanoke, Robstown, Rockwall, San Angelo, Schertz, Texarkana, The Woodlands, Weatherford and Wichita Falls.

Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday as part of its U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at six of its stores in Central Texas.

The vaccine will be available at Walmart stores at 2720 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 3801 West State Highway 31 in Corsicana; 2805 South State Highway 36 in Gatesville; 600 South State Highway 6 in Marlin; 1406 East Milam Street in Mexia and 709 U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale. Vaccinations will also be available at dozens of other Walmart stores around the state. Appointments are required.

