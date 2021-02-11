Advertisement

Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive

He’s hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver who survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin said he feels thankful to be alive.

Richard Lee Oliver, in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said he was on his way to his mother’s house when his truck hit snow on the shoulder of a Milwaukee-area overpass.

“There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tires got into like two foot of snow there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind,” said Oliver, who was hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured Saturday’s crash in which the pickup can be seen flipping over a barrier wall and plummeting to the interstate below as cars pass by. The truck landed upright on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

Oliver, the father of a 6-month-old, said he is grateful to the two people who came to his aid, including a man who helped him make a phone call.

“He helped me in the bed of my truck and helped me call my mom just in case I wasn’t going to make it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings now cover nearly all of Central Texas
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom...
Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores
Hazel Thompson.
Texas school district mourns after death of young girl in traffic crash

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows...
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer
FILE - This Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, Icons for the smartphone apps WeChat are seen on a...
US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat