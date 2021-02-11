Advertisement

Fatal crash reported on Central Texas highway

DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
By Rissa Shaw
Feb. 11, 2021
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Department of Public Safety troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening in Falls County.

The accident happened on the Big Creek bridge on State Highway 7 near CR 181 east of Marlin.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Bridges and overpasses throughout Central Texas are icy or icing.

Dozens of accidents have been reported, most of them minor.

