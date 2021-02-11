Girls high school playoff games postponed
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - High school basketball games in Central Texas are being rescheduled due to weather.
Ellison vs. Duncanville is now at 3 p.m. Friday at Cleburne
Shoemaker vs. DeSoto is now at 3 p.m. Friday at Corsicana
Harker Heights vs. Mansfield is now at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Robinson
Marlin vs. Moody is now at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Marlin
Lorena vs. Eustace is now at 4:00 p.m. Friday at Mart
Robinson vs. Jasper is now at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Crockett
Academy vs. Groesbeck is now at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Hearne
Bremond vs. Crawford is now at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Riesel
La Vega vs. Center is now at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Athens
Lampasas vs. Graham is now at noon Saturday at May High School
Please email sports@kwtx.com if you have new playoff game information.
