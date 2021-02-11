Holcomb resigns as Reicher head football coach, athletic director

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tyler Holcomb resigned as Bishop Reicher’s head football coach and athletic director.

Holcomb made the announcement on Wednesday.

Holcomb guided the Cougars to a state-runner up finish in 2020, in just his second season as the head coach.

He says he will remain Reicher’s athletic director for the rest of this school year.

