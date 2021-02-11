Advertisement

Holcomb resigns as Reicher head football coach, athletic director

Reicher
Reicher(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tyler Holcomb resigned as Bishop Reicher’s head football coach and athletic director.

Holcomb made the announcement on Wednesday.

Holcomb guided the Cougars to a state-runner up finish in 2020, in just his second season as the head coach.

He says he will remain Reicher’s athletic director for the rest of this school year.

