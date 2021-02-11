Advertisement

Local woman plans Valentine’s Day event for single mothers

Amanda Haygood is planning the event.
Amanda Haygood is planning the event.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her husband to a heart attack 12 years ago is planning an event for other single moms in the area to celebrate Valentine’s Day, a day which she said can be really tough for those who have no significant other.

The event, A Night to Remember, is being organized through a support group Amanda Haygood started in 2019 called Connect Moms.

“I lost my husband 12 years ago and it’s been difficult being a single mom, but you know there’s so many pressures placed not only on single moms but just singles in general around Valentine’s Day and God really just laid it on my heart to do something special for our single moms,” Amanda said.

Haygood started Connect Moms in 2019, and since then the ministry has grown to about 10 to 15 single moms meeting the first and third Thursdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Common Grounds in Woodway.

They also have a Facebook page which connects them.

“I started Connect Moms in 2019 after my daughter, Addison, went to summer camp, a week at camp specifically designed for fatherless children,” Amanda said.

“God used that to show me the great need single moms have for connection and love.”

Which is why Amanda felt the day of love would be the perfect time to offer a fun and entertaining night for moms who are juggling so much.

Connect Moms is partnering up with Victorious Life Church in Waco to put on a mystery dinner for the single women, while also feeding their children and providing childcare.

The event is free but there are limited spots so they’re asking moms to register by visiting the Connect Moms or Victorious Life Church in Waco’s Facebook pages.

Amanda said the event will be good for the soul.

“There are so many pressures that come with this week and Valentine’s Day that if you’re not with someone , or not married or not in a relationship sometimes there are labels that are put on you that there is something wrong with you.  So, as a single mom we don’t need any more labels.”

“We are pulling in single moms to give them and their children a night to remember, an opportunity to celebrate and be reminded that they are loved.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

