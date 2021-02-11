Marlin high school senior shines with her dad coaching on the sidelines

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin girls basketball team just won their fifth-straight district title.

This year the Lady Bulldogs went undefeated in district. They are led by head coach Lawrence Gullette, and his daughter Aniya Williams. Williams is a senior who has secured her name in the record books.

Aniya has reached over 1500 points and 1500 rebounds in her career.

