Advertisement

Marlin: Suspect apprehended after ‘brief scuffle’, chase with officers

Jason Lee Hash has been arrested on multiple charges following a foot chase Wednesday in Marlin.
Jason Lee Hash has been arrested on multiple charges following a foot chase Wednesday in Marlin.(Falls County Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged following a foot chase which left several Falls County law enforcement officers with minor injuries.

Jason Lee Hash, 40, has been charged with evading arrest, assault on a public servant, failure to comply with registration, bail jumping, and felony failure to appear.

Hash remained in the Falls County Jail Wednesday night.

According to Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez, Hash was involved in a foot chase Wednesday with FCSO deputies, officers from Marlin PD and Marlin ISD, and Falls county Constable Jonathan Shoemaker.

Lopez says they found the suspect after combing a wooded area behind Lakeview Apartments.

“Once all converged in, the subject was apprehended after a brief scuffle with several officers,” said Lopez.

At least six law enforcement officers were treated for minor injuries before returning to duty, Lopez said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest
possible freezing rain tonight and Thursday
Freezing rain possible as dangerous cold arrives in Central Texas
Joe Meadors was taken into custody on Monday by HSI agents and McLennan County deputies.
Central Texas man charged in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
Dustin Lane West, 25, was arrested Friday by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child...
Central Texas man charged with promotion of child pornography
The thieves broke out windows to gain access to vehicles. (File)
Crooks target vehicles in local hotel parking lots; 60 break-ins reported

Latest News

Animal rescue groups delivered straw to dog owners in need Wednesday night in anticipation of...
Local animal rescue groups drop straw bales to get outdoor pets through freeze
COVID-19 Liability Protections for Businesses Could be Coming
Texas COVID Liability Protections for Businesses
Warming stations opened Wednesday night in Temple and Killeen as temperatures dropped across...
Bell County: Cities open warming stations
Small businesses in Texas that stayed open during the pandemic and operated safely might soon...
Some small businesses worried about COVID-19 lawsuits, despite statewide protections expected