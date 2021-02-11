Marlin: Suspect apprehended after ‘brief scuffle’, chase with officers

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged following a foot chase which left several Falls County law enforcement officers with minor injuries.

Jason Lee Hash, 40, has been charged with evading arrest, assault on a public servant, failure to comply with registration, bail jumping, and felony failure to appear.

Hash remained in the Falls County Jail Wednesday night.

According to Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez, Hash was involved in a foot chase Wednesday with FCSO deputies, officers from Marlin PD and Marlin ISD, and Falls county Constable Jonathan Shoemaker.

Lopez says they found the suspect after combing a wooded area behind Lakeview Apartments.

“Once all converged in, the subject was apprehended after a brief scuffle with several officers,” said Lopez.

At least six law enforcement officers were treated for minor injuries before returning to duty, Lopez said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.