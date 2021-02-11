Advertisement

No. 7 Baylor women extend decade-long streak over Texas Tech

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds as the No. 7 Baylor women beat Texas Tech 82-50. The Lady Bears have won 24 in a row in the series over the past decade.

Smith’s 22nd career double-double was her eighth in 10 games. DiJonai Carrington added 12 points for the 15-2 and Big 12-leading Lady Bears. Queen Egbo also had 13 rebounds.

Vivian Gray had 12 points to lead Texas Tech. The Lady Raiders had only three points in the first quarter, their fewest points ever in any quarter.

