Advertisement

Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder in George Floyd case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said.

The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after riots and arson damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon as the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its relative infancy, the officials said.

That Chauvin had been in plea talks has been previously reported, and those talks appear to have delayed a May 28 news conference called by the U.S. attorney in Minneapolis for nearly two hours as they were ongoing. But the detail on Chauvin agreeing to plead guilty to a specific charge are new and was first reported late Wednesday by The New York Times.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died May 25 after the white officer kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes even as Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe. Widely seen bystander video sparked protests in the city, including some violent riots and arson, and quickly spread around the country.

Chauvin was fired soon after Floyd’s death. He is scheduled for trial March 8 on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene, also since fired, are scheduled for trial later this year.

Tom Kelly, Chauvin’s attorney at the time of the plea talks, said Thursday he could not discuss the case. Chauvin is now represented by Eric Nelson, who declined comment. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message.

___

Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo contributed from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings now cover nearly all of Central Texas
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom...
Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores
Hazel Thompson.
Texas school district mourns after death of young girl in traffic crash

Latest News

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows...
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer
FILE - This Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, Icons for the smartphone apps WeChat are seen on a...
US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in Minn. medical clinic attack