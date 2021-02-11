Scattered freezing rain expected through the day today

Nearly the entire area is under a winter weather advisory through the end of the afternoon because scattered freezing rain is expected throughout the day and hazardous driving conditions are expected since ice may form on streets. If you can be home today, stay home. A full day-by-day weather breakdown is available below.

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Thursday: Temperatures are below freezing pretty much across the entire area this morning and temperatures are expected to stay close to and below freezing throughout the entire day. Scattered rain is expected to move in from the south this morning with another wave of rain arriving around the midday and afternoon hours. Although it won’t rain continuously all day long, any scattered rain that moves through your area will cause ice to form on elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses are the most likely to freeze over today so be sure to take it VERY slow on the roads this morning. If you can stay home, it’s advised to do so. Rain chances will be near 40% this morning but should climb to about 60% this afternoon. If rain arrives this afternoon, ice storm warnings will likely need to be issued for at least parts of Central Texas. Rain should slowly end this evening but with temperatures expected to stay below freezing through nearly the entire night, we may not see much of that ice thaw out. Hazardous driving conditions are expected to continue into the morning Friday.

Friday: Thursday’s freezing rain should still cause issues on roads during the morning hours since temperatures will stay below freezing. Ice on the roads may not thaw out in the morning but we could see some thawing out during the midday and afternoon hours as temperatures start to warm back up above freezing. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid-to-upper 20s and highs should reach the mid-to-upper 30s by the end of the afternoon. There’s a 10% chance that we could see isolated spots of precipitation with a mix of rain/sleet/snow, however the precipitation chances are very low and we should remain dry.

Saturday: A small upper-level disturbance swings through Central Texas Saturday and could maybe spark a bit of precipitation. It’s not likely that this disturbance will have enough moisture attached to it to produce very high precipitation chances, but wintry precipitation, a mix of mostly sleet and some snow, could be possible. Precipitation chances are near 20% during the day and minor accumulations are possible depending on the type of precipitation that falls. The push of Arctic air that was expected late Saturday is now expected to hold off so temperatures should be ‘warm’. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s should only reach the mid 30s. North winds will gust to near 25 MPH during the day and wind chills will likely stay in the upper teens and 20s.

Sunday: Arctic air is going to start to bleed into Central Texas slowly during the day on Sunday before a snow storm moves into the area Sunday night and Monday bringing us the coldest air we’ve seen in decade. Sustained winds Sunday will be between 15 and 20 MPH and may gust to 25 MPH at times keeping wind chills in the single digits, teens, and 20s throughout the day. Sunday’s morning low temperature is expected to start out in the mid 20s and should only warm into the low 30s. Temperatures may not warm up above freezing during the day at all. Late in the afternoon and into the evening is when the snow storm will move into Texas and light snow should begin around or a bit before midnight.

Monday: The snow storm moving in Sunday night and Monday morning will continue for at least the first half of the day with a drying out expected during the afternoon. Snow is expected to accumulate area wide and we could see totals between 1″ and 3″. The arriving snow storm will send temperatures plummeting. We’re expecting morning temperatures in the low teens with wind chills near or even below freezing in the morning. Afternoon highs will be only reaching the mid teens with wind chills in the single digits pretty much throughout the day even after the snow stops. The snow expected Monday is not like the snow we saw a few weeks ago; we’re expecting snowflakes to be smaller and a bit steadier and accumulate quicker. We’re not expecting a slushy snow either so hazardous driving conditions are expected Monday.

Tuesday: Monday’s snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning but it will still be on the ground. The snow on the ground will allow for temperatures to drop to among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas since the snow will act almost like a freezer and cool the atmosphere off by itself. Morning temperatures Thursday will likely range from about -1° to 8° with wind chills below zero across the board. Thankfully, partly cloudy skies are expected but sunshine won’t do terribly much. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 20.

Wednesday: Morning temperatures will be back into the low-to-mid 20s in the morning and should warm into the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon. We’re expecting another cold front to arrive Wednesday and that’ll bring a 40% chance of a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s far too early to tell what type of precipitation will fall because it almost entirely depends on when the front arrives. A morning front would bring more wintry precipitation but a later arrival of the front will potentially bring rain.

Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: Another round of cold air will march into Central Texas behind Wednesday’s front, but Wednesday’s front will finally help to clear the skies out and we will begin to warm up. Morning temperatures both Thursday and Friday will start out in the low 20s, but afternoon highs Thursday in the upper 20s and low 30s should warm into the low 40s Friday and then finally reach the mid 50s Saturday!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.