Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate

(KWTX) - Traffic was moving at speeds as slow as seven mph Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 between Lacy Lakeview and Waco as weather conditions continued to deteriorate in Central Texas.

The southbound highway from Abbott to Waco was backed up and traffic was moving at only about 18 mph.

The 24-mile trip was taking more than 75 minutes, Texas Department of Transportation data showed.

Northbound traffic was moving at about 30 mph between Hewitt and Lacy-Lakeview.

