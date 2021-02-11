Advertisement

Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate

Northbound I-35 in Waco.
Northbound I-35 in Waco.(TxDOT)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Traffic was moving at speeds as slow as seven mph Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 between Lacy Lakeview and Waco as weather conditions continued to deteriorate in Central Texas.

The southbound highway from Abbott to Waco was backed up and traffic was moving at only about 18 mph.

The 24-mile trip was taking more than 75 minutes, Texas Department of Transportation data showed.

Northbound traffic was moving at about 30 mph between Hewitt and Lacy-Lakeview.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings now cover nearly all of Central Texas
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 5 dead
Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom...
Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores

Latest News

As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 5 dead
FastCast
Scattered freezing rain expected through the day today
Winter Storm Warnings now cover nearly all of Central Texas
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
FASTCAST WET ROADS WATER RAIN
Freezing Rain Possible Tonight into Thursday Morning