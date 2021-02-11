Advertisement

Waco and Killeen vaccine clinics close early

Killeen and Temple sites will also be closed on Friday
Waco’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed at 1 p.m. Thursday because of the deteriorating weather...
Waco’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed at 1 p.m. Thursday because of the deteriorating weather conditions. (File)(WEAU)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWTX) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics in both Waco and Killeen closed earlier than scheduled Thursday as weather conditions deteriorated.

Waco’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Waco Convention Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday along with the city’s call center.

The clinic reopens at 11 a.m. Friday.

Those who had Thursday afternoon appointments may go to the clinic at the same time the original appointment was scheduled on either Friday or Saturday.

Those with appointments scheduled before 11 a.m. Friday may arrive at the clinic any time after 11 a.m.

The vaccination center at the Killeen Community Center closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday, as well.

The vaccination clinic at the Sammons Community Center in Temple, which was closed Thursday, won’t reopen on Friday, either.

Those will appointments after 2 p.m. on Thursday in Killeen will be added automatically for appointments on Feb. 17.

Those with Friday appointments at the Sammons Community Center in Temple have been automatically moved to the same time of day on Feb. 18.

Residents whose Temple and Killeen appointments are automatically rescheduled may receive confirmations for their original appointments because of a technical glitch in the booking system and should disregard them.

Bell County health officials say plans are in place to ensure those whose appointments are impacted by weather-related closures will get new appointments.

Coryell Health says residents who reschedule appointments and its vaccination site won’t lose their spots.  Staff members were contacting those with Thursday afternoon and Friday appointments to reschedule.  Saturday’s second dose clinic will operate as scheduled.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

