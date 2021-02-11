Waco vaccine clinic closes early

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Waco Convention Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday because of the deteriorating weather conditions.

The city’s call center also closed at 1p.m.

The clinic reopens at 11 a.m. Friday.

Those who had Thursday afternoon appointments may go to the clinic at the same time the original appointment was scheduled on either Friday or Saturday.

Those with appointments scheduled before 11 a.m. Friday may arrive at the clinic any time after 11 a.m.

