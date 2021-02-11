Weekend Valentine’s event is just for Central Texas dads and daughters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Dads and daughters are invited to a unique Valentine’s weekend event where they’ll not only enjoy brunch together but dad’s will learn how to style their daughter’s hair.

This is the second year Waco Social has hosted the event called “Braids. Brunch. Brews.”

“This is the ultimate daddy/daughter date,” said Waco Social’s director of operations, Courtney McCormick.

“We are so excited about this.”

The cost of admission will include brunch from Milo All Day, cold brew coffees amd craft beer for the dads from Brotherwell Brewing.

The highlight of the event, however, will be hands-on training by hairstylist and girl-dad, Justin Michael Parra from On the Avenue Saloon.

He’ll show dads will how to style their daughters’ hair.

“He’s going to be teaching dads to braid their daughter’s hair, a few different hairstyles that dads can actually learn how to style their daughter’s hair,” McCormick said.

Arrow Child and Family Ministries are sponsoring party favors.

A photo booth will also be on site.

The event is Saturday from 10am-noon at the Waco Social Space at 5211 Lake Shore Drive in Waco.

You can purchase tickets at www.wacosocial.com

