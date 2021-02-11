Advertisement

Weekend Valentine’s event is just for Central Texas dads and daughters

A Valentine’s weekend event in Central Texas is just for dads and daughters.
A Valentine’s weekend event in Central Texas is just for dads and daughters.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Dads and daughters are invited to a unique Valentine’s weekend event where they’ll not only enjoy brunch together but dad’s will learn how to style their daughter’s hair.

This is the second year Waco Social has hosted the event called “Braids. Brunch. Brews.”

“This is the ultimate daddy/daughter date,” said Waco Social’s director of operations, Courtney McCormick.

“We are so excited about this.”

The cost of admission will include brunch from Milo All Day, cold brew coffees amd craft beer for the dads from Brotherwell Brewing.

The highlight of the event, however, will be hands-on training by hairstylist and girl-dad, Justin Michael Parra from On the Avenue Saloon.

He’ll show dads will how to style their daughters’ hair.

“He’s going to be teaching dads to braid their daughter’s hair, a few different hairstyles that dads can actually learn how to style their daughter’s hair,” McCormick said.

Arrow Child and Family Ministries are sponsoring party favors.

A photo booth will also be on site.

The event is Saturday from 10am-noon at the Waco Social Space at 5211 Lake Shore Drive in Waco.

You can purchase tickets at www.wacosocial.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings now cover nearly all of Central Texas
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 6 dead
Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom...
Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores

Latest News

DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Fatal crash reported on Central Texas highway
Utility trucks being deployed for outages.
Hundreds of area residents without power as result of icy weather
Waco’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed at 1 p.m. Thursday because of the deteriorating weather...
Waco and Killeen vaccine clinics close early
A backup in the Bellmead area.
Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate