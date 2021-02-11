Hundreds of area residents without power as result of icy weather

(KWTX) – Scattered power outages affected hundreds of customers late Thursday afternoon in Central Texas.

Most of the outages were centered in Bell County.

Tree limbs weighed down by ice are falling onto lines in some areas.

Lines on which ice has accumulated may also snap under the weight.

The outages come as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is predicting record electric use as a result of the historic cold snap.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said.

“With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

Power generators have been asked to take steps to prepare facilities for the cold weather.

ERCOT is working with transmission operators to minimize outages that could impact generation or the system’s ability to meet demand.

ERCOT could set a winter peak demand record Monday morning.

According to the map late Thursday afternoon, Bell County had 90 outages and over 4,700 customers affected.

Williamson County currently has 87 outages and over 10,800 customers affected.

Limestone County is reporting 30 outages and 515 customers affected.

McLennan County currently has 19 outages and 382 customers affected.

Falls County also has 19 outages and 190 customers affected.

Freestone County is reporting 14 outages and 109 customers affected.

Milam County has only 3 outages and 147 customers affected.

