Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Central Texas through 6 PM Thursday. Scattered freezing rain during the day will create hazardous driving conditions until the rain ends this evening. We’re also expecting snow to fall early next week bringing some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in decades.

Scattered freezing rain is expected to move through during the morning with another afternoon wave expected as well. It won’t be raining continuously throughout the entire day, but any rain that falls will fall into freezing air and should freeze on surfaces.

Bridges and overpasses, especially those not on I-35 and I-14, will likely become icy and dangerous driving conditions are expected.

In addition to the freezing rain Thursday, we’re also expecting some of the coldest air in decades to reach Central Texas.

Now would be a good time to start taking precautions to protect the four Ps: people, plants, pets, and pipes.

Images to show the cold weather in Central TX (KWTX)

MAJOR ARCTIC COLD ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND.

The most significant of the cold air arrives this late Sunday and should linger through the middle of next week.

The current low temperature forecast calls for single digit temperatures Tuesday morning which would potentially be the top-10 coldest in Central Texas history.

Some of the coldest temperatures Central Texas has ever seen are possible early next week. (kwtx)

WILL WE SEE WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK?

A large snow storm is expected to march through Oklahoma and Texas late Sunday and Monday bringing widespread snow to the Sooner and Lone Star State.

We are expecting snow here locally which should start late Sunday and last into the morning hours Monday.

Snow is expected to accumulate and because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, snow will likely not melt until completely until late next weekend.

It’s a bit too early to determine exactly how much snow may fall, but we’re expecting anywhere between 1″ and 3″ across Central Texas. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Another chance for wintry precipitation is possible as a cold front arrives next Wednesday but it’s too early to determine exactly what type of weather we’re going to be seeing.

Central Texas will have multiple opportunities for frozen precipitation over the next seven days. (kwtx)

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Thursday: Temperatures are below freezing pretty much across the entire area this morning and temperatures are expected to stay close to and below freezing throughout the entire day. Scattered rain is expected to move in from the south this morning with another wave of rain arriving around the midday and afternoon hours. Although it won’t rain continuously all day long, any scattered rain that moves through your area will cause ice to form on elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses are the most likely to freeze over today so be sure to take it VERY slow on the roads this morning. If you can stay home, it’s advised to do so. Rain chances will be near 40% this morning but should climb to about 60% this afternoon. If rain arrives this afternoon, ice storm warnings will likely need to be issued for at least parts of Central Texas. Rain should slowly end this evening but with temperatures expected to stay below freezing through nearly the entire night, we may not see much of that ice thaw out. Hazardous driving conditions are expected to continue into the morning Friday.

Friday: Thursday’s freezing rain should still cause issues on roads during the morning hours since temperatures will stay below freezing and because freezing drizzle may form around sunrise. Ice on the roads may not thaw out in the morning but we could see some thawing out during the midday and afternoon hours as temperatures start to warm back up above freezing. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid-to-upper 20s and highs should reach the mid-to-upper 30s by the end of the afternoon. There’s a 10% chance that we could see isolated spots of precipitation with a mix of rain/sleet/snow, however the precipitation chances are very low and we should remain dry.

Saturday: A small upper-level disturbance swings through Central Texas Saturday and could maybe spark a bit of precipitation. It’s not likely that this disturbance will have enough moisture attached to it to produce very high precipitation chances, but wintry precipitation, a mix of mostly sleet and some snow, could be possible. Precipitation chances are near 20% during the day and minor accumulations are possible depending on the type of precipitation that falls. The push of Arctic air that was expected late Saturday is now expected to hold off so temperatures should be ‘warm’. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s should only reach the mid 30s. North winds will gust to near 25 MPH during the day and wind chills will likely stay in the upper teens and 20s.

Sunday: Arctic air is going to start to bleed into Central Texas slowly during the day on Sunday before a snow storm moves into the area Sunday night and Monday bringing us the coldest air we’ve seen in decade. Sustained winds Sunday will be between 15 and 20 MPH and may gust to 25 MPH at times keeping wind chills in the single digits, teens, and 20s throughout the day. Sunday’s morning low temperature is expected to start out in the mid 20s and should only warm into the low 30s. Temperatures may not warm up above freezing during the day at all. Late in the afternoon and into the evening is when the snow storm will move into Texas and light snow should begin around or a bit before midnight.

Monday: The snow storm moving in Sunday night and Monday morning will continue for at least the first half of the day with a drying out expected during the afternoon. Snow is expected to accumulate area wide and we could see totals between 1″ and 3″. The arriving snow storm will send temperatures plummeting. We’re expecting morning temperatures in the low teens with wind chills near or even below freezing in the morning. Afternoon highs will be only reaching the mid teens with wind chills in the single digits pretty much throughout the day even after the snow stops. The snow expected Monday is not like the snow we saw a few weeks ago; we’re expecting snowflakes to be smaller and a bit steadier and accumulate quicker. We’re not expecting a slushy snow either so hazardous driving conditions are expected Monday.

Tuesday: Monday’s snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning but it will still be on the ground. The snow on the ground will allow for temperatures to drop to among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas since the snow will act almost like a freezer and cool the atmosphere off by itself. Morning temperatures Thursday will likely range from about -1° to 8° with wind chills below zero across the board. Thankfully, partly cloudy skies are expected but sunshine won’t do terribly much. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 20.

Wednesday: Morning temperatures will be back into the low-to-mid 20s in the morning and should warm into the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon. We’re expecting another cold front to arrive Wednesday and that’ll bring a 40% chance of a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s far too early to tell what type of precipitation will fall because it almost entirely depends on when the front arrives. A morning front would bring more wintry precipitation but a later arrival of the front will potentially bring rain.

Next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: Another round of cold air will march into Central Texas behind Wednesday’s front, but Wednesday’s front will finally help to clear the skies out and we will begin to warm up. Morning temperatures both Thursday and Friday will start out in the low 20s, but afternoon highs Thursday in the upper 20s and low 30s should warm into the low 40s Friday and then finally reach the mid 50s Saturday!

WEATHER STATS/HISTORY

Last time we had a string of at least 9 days of highs below 50° was 9 days ending March 2nd 2015. During that same period, we had a 4 days period of highs 40° ending on March 1st 2015. Our current forecast has 9 days of sub 50s and 4 days of sub 40s.

The most recent time we had at least 7 days of sub 30° low temperatures ended February 18th 2010. We also had a 13 day stretch of 30° or below which ended on January 13th 2010. We’ve never had more than 15 days of sub-30 temperatures.

We’ve had 2 three-day stretches of 20° or below lows recently. The most recent one ended on January 18th 2018 with another 3-day stretch ending January 8th 2017. We had a 4 day stretch that ended on January 4th 2018.

This will likely be the coldest temperatures for us since 2015

This will likely be the longest stretch of cold morning temps since 2010.

The most recent single digit temperature was January 17th 2018 (8°). The most recent day with a high less than 30 was January 2nd 2018 (29°). We had a 27° temperature on February 6th 2014 and December 7th 2013. We also had a 24° temperature on February 2nd 2011 which is the coldest high temperature since 2010. The most recent sub-20° day was December 22nd 1990.

It is important to point out that there is still a significant amount of uncertainty in this forecast. The typically reliable European model remains significantly warmer than the current forecast, which leans heavily towards the colder GFS model. So it is entirely possible that the forecast could change in the coming days. The KWTX Weather Team will be sure to keep you updated with the latest.

