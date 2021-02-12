Bracing for a Historic Winter Outbreak

A historic winter weather week continues. Patchy freezing drizzle will redevelop late tonight and could cause some problems on roadways across our northern counties. Saturday afternoon and evening, additional light freezing rain and sleet may exacerbate these issues.

A Winter Storm Warning will come into effect at 6 AM tomorrow morning until 6 PM Monday. Total accumulations of 3-6 inches and light ice glaze are expected, along with EXTREMELY cold temperatures. Travel is highly discouraged on Monday and Tuesday.

In effect Saturday night - Monday afternoon (KWTX)

Of course, we’re not done with wintry weather at all and we’re expecting historic cold and potentially three more shots of wintry weather.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

ONCOR POWER OUTAGE MAP

Historically cold weather is expected early next week

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED IN PREPARATION FOR THE NEAR BLIZZARD LIKE CONDITIONS EXPECTED HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK (KWTX)

Images to show the cold weather in Central TX (KWTX)

MAJOR ARCTIC COLD ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND.

The most significant of the cold air arrives this late Sunday and should linger through the middle of next week.

The current low temperature forecast calls for single digit temperatures Tuesday morning which would potentially be the top-10 coldest in Central Texas history.

We’re also expecting Monday’s high temperatures to be close to or colder than the all-time coldest day time high temperature.

In addition to snow moving in early next week, we're expecting some of the coldest temperatures we've ever seen in Central Texas early next week. (kwtx)

WILL WE SEE WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK?

Yes, and we’re expecting multiple chances for wintry weather.

The first chance comes Saturday with freezing drizzle possible during the daytime hours.

Saturday overnight into Sunday early morning could feature a mix of sleet and snow. The sleet and snow should exit by sunrise Sunday.

A large snow storm is expected to march through Oklahoma and Texas late Sunday and Monday bringing widespread snow to the Sooner and Lone Star State.

We are expecting snow here locally which should start late Sunday and last into the morning hours Monday.

Snow is expected to accumulate and because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, snow will likely not melt until completely until late next weekend.

It’s a bit too early to determine exactly how much snow may fall, but we’re expecting anywhere between 2″ and 4″ across Central Texas. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for yet another winter storm on Wednesday. Precipitation chances are near 50% and we could see another 1″ to 2″ of snow on top of the 2″ to 4″ of snow from Monday.

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Saturday: We’re keeping an eye on an upper-level disturbance that will swing through the area during the evening that should spark at least some scattered sleet. Before the sleet arrives, we’re expecting cloudy skies Saturday along with the potential for off-and-on freezing drizzle during most of the day. Will it be drizzling everywhere all day long? Probably not. However, any drizzle that forms may freeze on surfaces and could again cause issues on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20s while afternoon highs only warm between about 29° and 34°. The potential for sleet comes up around 8 PM and should really increase after midnight lasting until sunrise Sunday.

Sunday: Scattered sleet and snow will likely be ongoing Sunday morning up until about 7 AM. We’ll see the disturbance leave the area and we should dry out, however temperatures are expected to stay below freezing all day long and any sleet or snow that forms will stick to the ground and will stay there throughout the day. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s and should only warm to about 30° during the afternoon. Sunday will also feature some blustery conditions so even though temperatures may be close to freezing, wind chills won’t climb any higher than about 20° all day long. Our next winter storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night and last through Monday morning. Once snow begins, you’re going to want to stay completely off the roadways for reasons described below.

Monday: A major winter storm system will quickly barrel through Texas Sunday and Monday and bring us high chances for snow. This snow storm is unlikely the one we saw a few weeks ago; we’re expecting very breezy conditions with smaller snow flakes and snow that will not melt when it reaches the ground or create slushy conditions. Snow will quickly accumulate on all surfaces, including roadways and sidewalks, and will amount to anywhere from 2″ to 4″ with locally higher amounts. Monday’s snow should exit the area around midday or in the afternoon, but the snow is going to also bring some dangerous and historic cold weather to Central Texas keeping snow from melting. Morning temperatures will likely be close to about 10° (or even colder) with an afternoon “high” of 15°. If the afternoon temperature doesn’t climb above 16°, it will be the coldest high temperatures of all time in Central Texas. Winds will be fairly strong too, gusting out of the north to near 30 MPH, and will likely create near-white out conditions in the morning. When the snow stops in the afternoon, winds will still be strong and wind chills will range from about -5° up to about 5° all day long.

Tuesday: Monday’s snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning but it will still be on the ground. The snow on the ground will allow for temperatures to drop to among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas since the snow will act almost like a freezer and cool the atmosphere off by itself. Morning temperatures Tuesday will likely range from about -3° to 5° with wind chills below zero across the board. Thankfully, partly cloudy skies are expected but sunshine won’t do terribly much. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 20s. We will have to keep an eye out on the potential of another winter storm arriving late Tuesday night, however its looking likely that the winter storm should hold off until Wednesday.

Wednesday: Another winter storm is expected to arrive during the day Wednesday. There’s a lot of questions about the conditions Wednesday’s storm will bring us. Temperatures could briefly warm up above freezing before the system moves in which would allow us to start out with rain that could then switch to sleet and then to snow. More likely, however, is that Wednesday will bring us another round of light to moderate snow which could add another 1″ to 2″+ on top of whatever Monday’s snow total ends up being. Morning temperatures in the low 20s may only warm up to about freezing by the end of the day. Precipitation chances are near 50% and depending on exactly when this system arrives, we could still see snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday: Thursday will be the transition day from the bitter Arctic cold back to more sensible Central Texas weather conditions. We’re expecting Wednesday’s storm system to be out of the area before Thursday morning, however Thursday morning could still feature some snow early. We should see partly cloudy skies with maybe even some late-day sunshine, but temperatures will still be chilly. Morning lows potentially in the upper teens and low 20s should only warm into the low-to-mid 30s.

Next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Colder than normal but much better weather is back in the forecast next weekend! We’re going to start out near 20° again Friday morning but sunshine should boost temperatures into the low 40s. South winds are expected to return Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be close to freezing Saturday morning but should warm up to about 50° Saturday before reaching the mid 60s Sunday! Sunday morning may also be the first day in nearly 2 weeks WITHOUT freezing temperatures at all during the day!

WEATHER STATS/HISTORY

Last time we had a string of at least 9 days of highs below 50° was 9 days ending March 2nd 2015. During that same period, we had a 4 days period of highs 40° ending on March 1st 2015.

The most recent time we had at least 7 days of sub 30° low temperatures ended February 18th 2010. We also had a 13 day stretch of 30° or below which ended on January 13th 2010. We’ve never had more than 15 days of sub-30 temperatures.

We’ve had 2 three-day stretches of 20° or below lows recently. The most recent one ended on January 18th 2018 with another 3-day stretch ending January 8th 2017. We had a 4 day stretch that ended on January 4th 2018.

This will likely be the coldest temperatures for us since 2015

This will likely be the longest stretch of cold morning temps since 2010.

The most recent single digit temperature was January 17th 2018 (8°). The most recent day with a high less than 30 was January 2nd 2018 (29°). We had a 27° temperature on February 6th 2014 and December 7th 2013. We also had a 24° temperature on February 2nd 2011 which is the coldest high temperature since 2010. The most recent sub-20° day was December 22nd 1990.

The all-time coldest high temperature is 17°, occurring both on February 12th 1905 and January 11th 1918. We will challenge that all-time record Monday.

The all-time coldest low temperature is -5° which happened on January 31st 1949. Although that record should remain safe, we’re expecting temperatures close to zero Tuesday morning which would place us at least in the top-10 coldest morning temperatures.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.