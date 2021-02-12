Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,300, statewide toll nears 40,000

(KWTX) - The number of lives claimed by COVID-19 in Central Texas rose by 24 to more than 1,300 Thursday as the statewide death toll from the virus climbed closer to 40,000.

State data Thursday showed at least 1,304 area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 304 Bell County residents, four more than the local count of 300; 28 Bosque County residents; 65 Coryell County residents; 28 Falls County residents; 38 Freestone County residents; 24 Hamilton County residents; 83 Hill County residents; 22 Lampasas County residents; 35 Leon County residents; 56 Limestone County residents; 410 McLennan County residents, 20 more than the local count of 390; 36 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 106 Navarro County residents; 32 Robertson County residents, and 18 San Saba County residents.

The statewide toll rose by 385 Thursday to 39,771.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus rose in Central Texas rose to 71,195 Thursday from 71,020 on Wednesday.

Statewide, the Department of State Health Services reported another 9,032 confirmed cases, 8,435 of them new, increasing the Texas total to 2,196,882.

Of the total 286,002 cases were active Thursday, 2,184,719 patients have recovered, and 8,933 were hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 119 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 13% all hospitalizations and filling about 10% of available beds.

The rate in the TSA has been low enough long enough to end capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

At least 87 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 18% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Thursday was 11.68%, down slightly from 11.75% Wednesday.

VACCINATIONS

The weather forced area vaccine clinics to close early Thursday, leaving hundreds of area residents to wait a little longer for vaccinations.

Waco’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Waco Convention Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday along with the city’s call center. The clinic is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Friday. Those who had Thursday afternoon appointments may go to the clinic at the same time the original appointment was scheduled on either Friday or Saturday. Those with appointments scheduled before 11 a.m. Friday may arrive at the clinic any time after 11 a.m.

The vaccination center at the Killeen Community Center closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday, as well. The vaccination clinic at the Sammons Community Center in Temple, which was closed Thursday, won’t reopen on Friday, either. Those will appointments after 2 p.m. on Thursday in Killeen will be added automatically for appointments on Feb. 17.

Those with Friday appointments at the Sammons Community Center in Temple have been automatically moved to the same time of day on Feb. 18. Residents whose Temple and Killeen appointments are automatically rescheduled may receive confirmations for their original appointments because of a technical glitch in the booking system and should disregard them. Bell County health officials say plans are in place to ensure those whose appointments are impacted by weather-related closures will get new appointments.

Coryell Health says residents who reschedule appointments and its vaccination site won’t lose their spots. Staff members were contacting those with Thursday afternoon and Friday appointments to reschedule. Saturday’s second dose clinic will operate as scheduled.

CVS, meanwhile opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment window Thursday in Central Texas and around the state and slots were quickly booked.

Select CVS stores in Waco and Temple are among those offering the vaccine to eligible residents.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered starting Friday at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores not only in Waco and Temple, but also in Abilene, Alvarado, Amarillo, Athens, Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, Bryan, Canyon Lake, Cleveland, Crowley, Cypress, Denison, El Paso, Elgin, Forney, Georgetown, Gladewater, Granbury, Greenville, Katy, Lake Worth, Lakeway, Laredo, Lubbock, Lufkin, Marshall, Midland, Mesquite Midland, Odessa, Orange, Paris, Pearland, Pharr, Plano, Red Oak, Richardson, Richmond, Roanoke, Robstown, Rockwall, San Angelo, Schertz, Texarkana, The Woodlands, Weatherford and Wichita Falls.

Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday as part of its U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at six of its stores in Central Texas.

The vaccine will be available at Walmart stores at 2720 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 3801 West State Highway 31 in Corsicana; 2805 South State Highway 36 in Gatesville; 600 South State Highway 6 in Marlin; 1406 East Milam Street in Mexia and 709 U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale. Vaccinations will also be available at dozens of other Walmart stores around the state. Appointments are required.

The stores in Central Texas and around the state are among more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in 22 states that will receive federal vaccine allocations this week, particularly in locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.

The state will deploy mobile vaccination clinics to five more underserved counties this week, including San Saba county, where fewer than 200 residents have received an initial dose.,

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open mass community vaccination sites at AT&T Stadium and Fair Park in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of an effort with the state to support vaccination against COVID-19 in underserved areas.

Almost 5.3 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 4.5 million doses have been shipped as of Wednesday.

About 2.7 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 959,596 have received the second dose for a total of about 3.7 million doses administered, state data showed Thursday.

In Central Texas at least 68,234 residents have received one dose of vaccine, an increase of 2,085 over Wednesday, and 22,537 have received both, an increase of 1,702 over Wednesday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 10 additional deaths Thursday, raising the county’s death toll from the virus to 300, according to local data.

The health district didn’t provide demographic data about the residents who died.

State data showed 304 deaths, an increase of three.

The health district also reported 62 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 19,943, according to local data.

Of the total, 1,188 cases were active Thursday and 18,755 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 19,987 total cases, an increase of 113.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the death of a 73-year-old man diagnosed with the virus Thursday, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 390, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 410 deaths, an increase of four.

The health district also reported 56 additional cases of the virus Thursday, 37 confirmed and 19 probable, raising the county’s total to 24,168.

Of the total, 605 cases were active Thursday, 23,173 patients have recovered, and 82 were hospitalized, 16 on ventilators.

Forty three of the 82 are McLennan County residents.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

Outdoor testing sites in the county will be closed in anticipation of freezing weather over the next several days.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,411 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, revised downward by 70 from Wednesday’s total as the state continues to sort out a large backlog of reports.

The county also had 220 probable cases.

At least 6,054 patients have recovered.

State data showed 65 deaths.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,833 confirmed and 153 probable cases of the virus Thursday.

State data showed 1,678 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed a 28th life in the county, state data showed.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,980 total confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of nine, and 534 probable cases.

State data showed three additional deaths from the virus, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 56.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,345 confirmed and 2,130 probable cases of the virus Thursday according to state data.

Of the total, 5,003 patients have recovered.

State data showed 106 deaths, an increase of one.

Local data showed 109 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,261 confirmed and 278 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,222 patients have recovered and 28 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,165 confirmed and 684 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,394 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

Hamilton County had 680 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 616 patients have recovered and 24 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,552 confirmed cases Thursday and 629 probable cases. At least 3,256 patients have recovered and six more residents have died, increasing the virus’ toll to 83, according to state data.

Lampasas County had 1,657 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 27, and 36 probable cases. At least 1,340 patients have recovered and 22 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,178 confirmed and 312 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,161 patients have recovered and 35 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,275 confirmed and 944 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Sixty four cases were active and seven patients were hospitalized. State data showed 2,044 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Mills County had 549 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 436 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,563 confirmed cases Thursday and 393 probable cases. At least 1,467 patients have recovered and 32 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 591 confirmed cases Thursday and 231 probable cases. At least 599 patients have recovered and 18 have died, according to state data.

