A historic winter weather week continues. Patchy freezing drizzle will redevelop late tonight and could cause some problems on roadways across our northern counties. Saturday afternoon and evening, additional light freezing rain and sleet may exacerbate these issues.

A Winter Storm Warning will come into effect at 6 AM tomorrow morning until 6 PM Monday. Total accumulations of 3-6 inches and light ice glaze are expected, along with EXTREMELY cold temperatures. Travel is highly discouraged on Monday and Tuesday.

In effect Saturday night - Monday afternoon (KWTX)

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Tonight: The main concern for tonight into tomorrow morning is that patchy freezing fog is possible for a majority of the region starting midnight and lasting into tomorrow morning. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to be subfreezing for the entirety of the region, with even chillier wind chills ranging in the lower single digits to around 20 degrees. Northerly winds will generally be 15 MPH or less, though speeds of up to 20 MPH are possible overnight.

Saturday: We’re keeping an eye on an upper-level disturbance that will swing through the area during the evening that should spark at least some scattered sleet. Before the sleet arrives, we’re expecting cloudy skies Saturday along with the potential for off-and-on freezing drizzle during most of the day. Will it be drizzling everywhere all day long? Probably not. However, any drizzle that forms may freeze on surfaces and could again cause issues on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20s while afternoon highs only warm between about 28° and 34°. The potential for sleet comes up around 8 PM and should really increase after midnight lasting until sunrise Sunday.

Sunday: Scattered sleet and snow will likely be ongoing Sunday morning up until about 7 AM. We’ll see the disturbance leave the area and we should dry out, however temperatures are expected to stay below freezing all day long and any sleet or snow that forms will stick to the ground and will stay there throughout the day. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s and should only warm to about 30° during the afternoon. Sunday will also feature some blustery conditions so even though temperatures may be close to freezing, wind chills won’t climb any higher than about 20° all day long. Our next winter storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night and last through Monday morning. Once snow begins, you’re going to want to stay completely off the roadways for reasons described below.

Monday: A major winter storm system will quickly barrel through Texas Sunday and Monday and bring us high chances for snow. This snow storm is unlikely the one we saw a few weeks ago; we’re expecting very breezy conditions with smaller snow flakes and snow that will not melt when it reaches the ground or create slushy conditions. Snow will quickly accumulate on all surfaces, including roadways and sidewalks, and will amount to anywhere from 2″ to 4″ with locally higher amounts. Monday’s snow should exit the area around midday or in the afternoon, but the snow is going to also bring some dangerous and historic cold weather to Central Texas keeping snow from melting. Morning temperatures will likely be close to about 10° (or even colder) with an afternoon “high” of 15°. If the afternoon temperature doesn’t climb above 16°, it will be the coldest high temperatures of all time in Central Texas. Winds will be fairly strong too, gusting out of the north to near 30 MPH, and will likely create near-white out conditions in the morning. When the snow stops in the afternoon, winds will still be strong and wind chills will range from about -5° up to about 5° all day long.

Tuesday: Monday’s snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning but it will still be on the ground. The snow on the ground will allow for temperatures to drop to among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas since the snow will act almost like a freezer and cool the atmosphere off by itself. Morning temperatures Tuesday will likely range from about -3° to 5° with wind chills below zero across the board. Thankfully, partly cloudy skies are expected but sunshine won’t do terribly much. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 20s. We will have to keep an eye out on the potential of another winter storm arriving late Tuesday night, however its looking likely that the winter storm should hold off until Wednesday.

Wednesday: Another winter storm is expected to arrive during the day Wednesday. There’s a lot of questions about the conditions Wednesday’s storm will bring us. Temperatures could briefly warm up above freezing before the system moves in which would allow us to start out with rain that could then switch to sleet and then to snow. More likely, however, is that Wednesday will bring us another round of light to moderate snow which could add another 1″ to 2″+ on top of whatever Monday’s snow total ends up being. Morning temperatures in the low 20s may only warm up to about freezing by the end of the day. Precipitation chances are near 50% and depending on exactly when this system arrives, we could still see snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday: Thursday will be the transition day from the bitter Arctic cold back to more sensible Central Texas weather conditions. We’re expecting Wednesday’s storm system to be out of the area before Thursday morning, however Thursday morning could still feature some snow early. We should see partly cloudy skies with maybe even some late-day sunshine, but temperatures will still be chilly. Morning lows potentially in the upper teens and low 20s should only warm into the low-to-mid 30s.

Next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Colder than normal but much better weather is back in the forecast next weekend! We’re going to start out near 20° again Friday morning but sunshine should boost temperatures into the low 40s. South winds are expected to return Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be close to freezing Saturday morning but should warm up to about 50° Saturday before reaching the mid 60s Sunday! Sunday morning may also be the first day in nearly 2 weeks WITHOUT freezing temperatures at all during the day!

