McLennan County Health district vaccination clinic update

(File)
(File)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Health district vaccination clinic will be open Friday after the cancellation Thursday, due to weather.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

All appointments from Thursday’s clinic may arrive at any time Friday.

The appointments originally scheduled for Friday before 11 a.m. may arrive at 11 a.m.

The vaccination clinic will also be open Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday’s appointments also may arrive at the same time Saturday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

