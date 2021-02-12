Advertisement

Police K9 leads local officers to $90k inside hidden compartments in vehicle

K9 Rox and the currency seized during the traffic stop. (Hillsboro Department of Public Safety)
K9 Rox and the currency seized during the traffic stop. (Hillsboro Department of Public Safety)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A police K9 helped three officers with the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety locate $90,000 hidden inside secret compartments inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said the stop was initiated by Corporals Anderson and Penney on Interstate 35 on Thursday.

K9 Rox and Commander Forns were called out to conduct a search of the outside of the vehicle.

After the K9 alerted the officers to certain areas in the vehicle, a search was conducted and the officers located the false compartments with the hidden currency.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified by police.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead
As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 6 dead
peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Historic cold, icy roads, and multiple winter storms on the way through next week.
A backup in the Bellmead area.
Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate
The shooting occurred near North 16th Street and Providence Drive. (File)
Teenager remains jailed facing murder charge after deadly shooting in local neighborhood

Latest News

TxDOT crews work to treat roads in the Waco area.
TxDOT crews out during week, preparing for more winter weather this weekend
The accident happened on an icy stretch of Interstate 45 in Freestone County. (File)
SUV-18-wheeler crash on Central Texas interstate leaves one man dead
There will be few consequences if parents worried about the health risks of in-person testing...
Many students can skip STAAR tests; high schoolers might have to show up to graduate
The trooper and the driver of the vehicle that struck his Tahoe were both taken to a local...
Trooper injured at Central Texas accident scene