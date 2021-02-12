Police K9 leads local officers to $90k inside hidden compartments in vehicle
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A police K9 helped three officers with the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety locate $90,000 hidden inside secret compartments inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police said the stop was initiated by Corporals Anderson and Penney on Interstate 35 on Thursday.
K9 Rox and Commander Forns were called out to conduct a search of the outside of the vehicle.
After the K9 alerted the officers to certain areas in the vehicle, a search was conducted and the officers located the false compartments with the hidden currency.
The driver of the vehicle was not identified by police.
