Police K9 leads local officers to $90k inside hidden compartments in vehicle

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A police K9 helped three officers with the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety locate $90,000 hidden inside secret compartments inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said the stop was initiated by Corporals Anderson and Penney on Interstate 35 on Thursday.

K9 Rox and Commander Forns were called out to conduct a search of the outside of the vehicle.

After the K9 alerted the officers to certain areas in the vehicle, a search was conducted and the officers located the false compartments with the hidden currency.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified by police.

