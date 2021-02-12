Advertisement

Prepare your pipes and plumbing now, or prepare to pay later

Local plumbers say if you haven’t already taken steps to protect your home, you need to as soon as possible. (File)(KVLY)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KWTX) - With temperatures dropping and staying at or below freezing for several days, your home needs some attention to make sure there isn’t long-term damage from freezing.

Local plumbers say if you haven’t already taken steps to protect your home, you need to as soon as possible.

Any outside faucets need to be protected because if pipes inside the wall freeze, it will flood.

It’s recommended you use a foam cover, but Mike Staas with Mike Staas Services Inc. says there is another way.

Take an old T-shirt and wrap it around the faucet from the base all the way to the end. Secure it with either a rubber band or tape, then wrap a plastic bag around it to keep it from getting wet.

Staas has a couple of other tips, too.

Keep cabinets and attics with pipes inside open to let the warmth of your home reach the pipes.

Let your faucets drip. This keeps movement so the water can’t freeze.

Staas also suggests turning up the heat.

He says this might cost you a little more in electricity, but will be much less than paying to repair your pipes and clean up from a burst.

“Frozen pipes break only a couple of days after they have frozen,” Staas said.

“You don’t have any water, you wonder why, and you just hope it thaws out. Most likely it has split a pipe, a faucet, a fitting. Here comes the flood.”

If you try to turn on the water and it won’t come on, this could mean your pipes are frozen.

That’s when it’s time to call a professional.

