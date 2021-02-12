Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for February 12, 2021

Mold in an ice machine and foods without dates, labels or covers caught the eye of inspectors...
Mold in an ice machine and foods without dates, labels or covers caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KWTX) - La Familia at 1111 La Salle Ave. in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted foods in the refrigerator needed to be dated, labeled, and covered.

There was mold in the ice machine and a chlorine solution that was too strong.

Black Meg #43 at 1406 East Rancier Ave. in Killeen got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted multiple foods on the floor including a bag of onions and jalapenos.

The soda spigots had build-up on them.

They needed to be cleaned, along with the vent hood and metal rack.

There were bits of food and oil residue on them.

Jimmy’s Egg at 1103 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, yogurt and cottage cheese were sitting in an unsafe warm temperature.

Cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, and tomatoes had to be thrown out because they were sitting inside equipment that wasn’t working properly.

It was plugged in, but too warm for foods that are supposed to be kept cold.

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Schoepf’s Old Time Pit BBQ at 702 East Central Ave. in Belton.

Did you know you can buy meat by the pound here?

Brisket. Pork Chops. Ribs. Turkey Breast. Quail.

Or, you could go for smaller portions, maybe a pulled pork sandwich or Tejas nachos.

There are side and a kid’s menu for those picky eaters, and don’t forget about dessert.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

